‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Are Surprised by Medalion Rahimi’s New Project

NCIS: Los Angeles Fatima actress, Medalion Rahimi has a new project. Fans have been surprised by the big news.

Rahimi is going to return to TV screens very soon. However, it will not be as Fatima, the NCIS agent she portrays on CBS. Instead, her new project will be stepping away from the ViacomCBS family.

In case you haven’t seen, Hulu is releasing Pam and Tommy. The dramatized story about Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous relationship in the 1990s is coming to the streaming platform. Rahimi will play at least a small role. Her character is going to be tied to the electrician that ultimately stole the sex tape from Anderson and Lee.

As the tagline for the series says, “The Greatest Love Story Ever Sold,” this story is one that has enticed fans for decades at this point. Rahimi was so excited to announce that she had a part to play in the series. She shared some photos from the series, and even a photo of herself in character. The costume budget must have not been too high. The NCIS: Los Angeles star has on a striped t-shirt and some sweat pants. Socks and sandals pull the look off completely.

With the NCIS: Los Angeles star being part of the series, fans were going nuts. There were so many “Can’t wait,” messages.

“I didn’t know you were in this!! Can’t wait to watch it, it looks great,” another reply read. Another fan said they spotted the actress in the series already. Think that the excitement is high, or what?

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Revisits Roundtree, Fatima Moment

Of course, back on NCIS: Los Angeles, Rahimi plays Fatima. The character is a newer agent and along with Roundtree, there seems to be a romance brewing. Or at least, something resembling a flirtation. Of course, it was back in November when the two spent time together in a safe house running extra security for the team. So, why would the show post about that moment again?

We are still on a hiatus, and now the show is teasing fans about the Roundtree and Fatima relationship. These two young agents would make a good fit. However, it just doesn’t seem like this was going to move forward much more this season.

Well, it turns out that things might heat up between the two. Why else would the NCIS: Los Angeles social media team want to remind everyone about this little time between the two agents? When the show returns, are we going to see more of this romance blossom? It sure seems that way. However, that all remains to be seen until the show makes a return.