‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Here’s When Season 14 Could Be Announced

Eric Christian Olsen, who stars on NCIS: Los Angeles, recently did his fans no favors with his pithy hashtag game on Instagram.

In a post on Dec. 31, as Olsen hyped a return to work, he also used the hashtag #finalseason. Of course, we should point out that Olsen used 15 hashtags. And he punctuated the hashtag with a question mark. Was he only joking? After all, he also used #jk (for just kidding) and #youneverknow. And just to keep every NCIS: Los Angeles fan a bit queasy, he also tagged three shows that aren’t on the air anymore, including NCIS: New Orleans. Ouch.

So will NCIS: Los Angeles get a season 14? Since Olsen posted his comments on Instagram, New Year’s Eve, his show only has aired twice. It doesn’t take an advanced degree to read these tea leaves.

The site CarterMatt.com speculated this weekend that CBS likely will announce a renewal — or cancellation — in March or April. If the show bows out after season 13, there would be enough time to write a proper goodbye for Deeks, Kensi, Callen, Sam, Fatima, Rountree, and Kilbride.

Ratings for NCIS: Los Angeles are holding steady. It spends half of every season against formidable programming. After all, the show goes directly against NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which usually draws the biggest audience of any programming each week. Want to know how incredible Sunday Night Football Is? It’s been the No. 1 show in primetime for 11 consecutive years. This fall, SNF football averaged 18.5 million viewers a game. So if you’re NCIS: Los Angeles, it’s difficult to deflate that kind of juggernaut.

CBS tipped its hand in regards to NCIS: Los Angeles last month. It appears the network prefers NCIS: Hawai’i, the new NCIS darling. The network initially intended to run a double feature of NCIS: Los Angeles, Jan. 23. But CBS scrapped those plans when the network found out it had the late AFC divisional playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City. With only one hour of primetime programming available following the game, CBS went with NCIS: Hawai’i. With football as the lead-in, the rookie show secured an audience of almost 10 million. The second part of the episode ran in its normal hour, Monday, following NCIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns Feb. 27 with an episode entitled “Under the Influence.” And then “Where Loyalties Lie” follows the next Sunday, March 6. These were the episodes originally scheduled for Jan. 23.

And here are the official NCIS: Los Angeles plot summaries provided by CBS.

For “Under the Influence:” “The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.”

For “Where Loyalties Lie”: “When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit.”

