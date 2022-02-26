‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Kilbride Is a Fish Out of Water in Return Episode

Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride finds himself involved on NCIS: Los Angeles in a case this Sunday. Nothing new there but it’s different.

See, Kilbride, played by Gerald McRaney, is a bit of an old-school dude. Finding himself involved in a case about a social media influencer just isn’t really his thing. He’s probably not on Twitter that much, you know. Toss in some Instagram and Facebook, too. Not this cat.

What in the world are we talking about here? We get caught up on this with some help from TV Line. Also, we should let you know that this is a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. It’s the first new one in seven weeks.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Episode Has Fatima Telling Callen, Sam About Case

It is titled Under the Influence and you can catch it at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on CBS. OK, so Fatima, played by Medalion Rahimi, fills in Callen and Sam, played by Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, on Gia Michelle. See, she’s a big-time influencer on social media. Michelle is played by Caitlin Carmichael.

What is interesting is that her social media platforms have suddenly gone silent. This also means that the big-time person might have gone missing, too.

Why does this fall into the lap of the NCIS: Los Angeles team? They have to now search for “someone who posts selfies for a living.” Who says that? Our man G. Callen.

Kilbride Starts Explaining Why This Influencer Deserves Help

Well, Kilbride is close by and is quite surprised to find himself explaining why an influencer deserves to be on their radar. Look who shows up to help out, too. It’s none other than NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Aliyah de León, played by guest star Briana Marin. She was last seen in an episode that aired on Jan. 9.

Here’s another tidbit for you to look out for in the near future. Like on March 13. NCIS: Los Angeles will have Peter Cambor playing Operational Psychologist Nate Getz. In that episode, Kilbride will inform him about a CIA project from the 1970s and ’80s involving children. Gerald McRaney has been acting for a long time and his career is one people have followed from shows like Simon & Simon and Major Dad.

He happened to talk about who inspired him as an actor during an interview with NBC New York. McRaney mentions two superstars in Henry Fonda and James Garner.

“I got to work with Henry Fonda, once, and I got to work with [James] Garner a few times on ‘Rockford Files,’” McRaney said. The Rockford Files featured Garner as Jim Rockford and McRaney played District Attorney John Pleasance on there.