‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Kilbride Sets Things Straight in Sneak Peek

NCIS: Los Angeles released a sneak peak for this Sunday’s new episode. And you’ll want to check it out just to see Kilbride spit out the word “selfie.”

And in typical Kilbride fashion, he then mocks it. Who here is surprised that Kilbridge (Gerald McRaney) isn’t a fan of posting snapshots on social media? TV Line got an exclusive look at the new NCIS: Los Angeles scene. You can check it out here.

So, let’s set up what’s going on. NCIS: Los Angeles returns with a new episode this Sunday for the first time in almost two months. It’s called “Under the Influence.” And big shock, it’s all about a young woman who gets paid big money for posting items on social media.

As the scene opens, Fatima is briefing Sam and Callen about the influencer, who goes by the name Gia Michelle.

“She started off as a dancer,” Fatima says. “She can pretty much sell anything. There’s not a brand that doesn’t want to work with her. I think she also has a development deal for a reality show, Anyway, she posts regularly across her social media accounts. Yesterday, it seems, she went dormant.”

Sam offers the obvious. “Maybe she’s just taking a break,” he says.

“Well, the concern is that she did actually go missing and we’ve been asked to investigate,” Fatima tells the two agents. And that confuses Callen. “Hold on a second, why are we being asked to find someone who posts selfies for a living?”

Yes, that does seem to be a big ask for NCIS: Los Angeles. A social media influencer doesn’t fit into their investigative realm.

So Why Is NCIS: Los Angeles Investigating? Kilbride Explains

That’s when Kilbride steps forward and explains why NCIS: Los Angeles agents should be interested.

“Because her mother has a much more important job,” Kilbride says. “Believe me, I will never adopt a reverence for the selfie no matter how hard my niece tries to convince me that it is an empowering art form. But Gia Michelle just happens to be the daughter of Linda Burke, the US ambassador to Lebanon.”

And yes, someone did kidnap Gia Michelle. We know that from the photos CBS released of the NCIS: Los Angeles episode.

Erik Voake/CBS

Here’s the other detail about “Under the Influence.” Agent Aliyah De León, who made an appearance in the last episode, “A Land of Wolves,” returns to help out the other agents. She was in the last NCIS: Los Angeles hour because both Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Rountree (Caleb Castille) were on personal leave. The temp agent also is a long-time friend of Sam’s (LL Cool J).

We’re happy to see some new NCIS: Los Angeles content, even if it is a short clip. There’s been a dearth of it since before Thanksgiving. The show returned from a holiday break for episodes on Jan. 2 and 9th. Then, CBS intended to run a double feature, Jan. 23. But those episodes were pulled because CBS had the late AFC divisional playoff game between Kansas City and Buffalo. The Super Bowl and Winter Olympics then iced NCIS: Los Angeles until this Sunday.

If you’d like to catch up on NCIS: Los Angeles before this Sunday’s new offering, you can check out the Outsider recap from the last episode here.