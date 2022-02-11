‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Looks to Return With a Bang in March

Those two postponed NCIS: Los Angeles episodes finally have a spot on the CBS schedule, barring any bizarre change by the network.

As Outsider has reported, CBS kept tweaking the NCIS: Los Angeles schedule, leaving viewers dangling as to when this crime procedural will be back on the air. Two episodes already were in the can. They just needed a new airtime.

CBS now has given the hours new dates. We’re hoping the network wrote the plans in ink and not pencil.

The episode entitled “Under the Influence” runs Feb. 27. And then “Where Loyalties Lie” follows the next Sunday, March 6.

And here are the official NCIS: Los Angeles plot summaries provided by CBS.

For “Under the Influence:” “The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.”

And then “Where Loyalties Lie”: “When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

So far, sports has played havoc with the NCIS: Los Angeles early 2022 schedule. CBS initially planned to run back-to-back episodes of the show, Jan. 23. But CBS also broadcasts NFL games. That’s why CBS ended up with the late afternoon AFC divisional game involving the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. No doubt, that game will be remembered as one of the most dramatic ever played. But it also left open only an hour of primetime. So CBS scuttled plans for a double-dose of NCIS: Los Angeles. Instead, the network aired the first of a two-part episode (Spies) of rookie series NCIS: Hawai’i.

And if you’re a true fan of NCIS: Los Angeles, you know the dearth of new episodes extends back to Thanksgiving. The show ran Sundown, Nov. 21, then went on holiday hiatus. It returned with episodes on Jan. 2 and 9, then nothing. And it probably hurt to have their double feature yanked. Running in it’s place, NCIS: Hawai’i drew an audience of almost 10 million.

There’s all sorts of speculation as to whether season 13 is the last for NCIS: Los Angeles, which was the first of three NCIS spinoffs from the original show.

In the last new episode, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Sam (LL Cool J) raced to find Kensi (Daniela Ruah). Kensi was working undercover along the Mexican border. A militia, which had regrouped in California, kidnapped Kensi and wanted to execute her for treason. The militia members thought that helping immigrants should receive the death penalty for betraying your country. Kensi also was helping a young woman named Rosa.

As NCIS: Los Angeles ended, Deeks and Kensi were close to bringing home Rosa as a foster child. And in another lingering season 13 story line, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) found another former foster child that Hetty (Linda Hunt) identified and groomed for spy work. The woman now is grown and Callen asked her out for dinner.

Outsider previewed the next two NCIS: Los Angeles episodes. You can check them out here and here.