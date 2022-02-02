‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Looks Forward To Premiere of Her New Show ‘Pam and Tommy’

With NCIS: Los Angeles on hiatus, Medalion Rahimi was hyping another project she’s in. And, it’s safe to say, her new role is nothing like Fatima.

In fact, this new project is Pam and Tommy, which kicks off Feb. 2 on Hulu. The NCIS: Los Angeles star posted a photo from the show on her Instagram page and captioned it: “Pam and Tommy on Hulu premieres tomorrow. Can’t wait for you to see it.”

First, NCIS: Los Angeles fans can relax about Rahimi taking a new role. Pam and Tommy is an eight-episode miniseries. And her role is a small one. There’s not much information available, but her character is connected to Seth Rogen’s Rand Gauthier. The miniseries is about the whirlwind, 1990s relationship of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee. Rogen’s Rand, along with Nick Offerman’s Milton Ingley, released a sex tape involving Anderson and Lee. Rand stole the sex tape from Anderson’s home.

“The show looks at what happened and the real-life human consequences,” said Lily James, who plays Pam Anderson, in an interview with TV Line. “Unfortunately, at the time, it coincided with the birth of the Internet. This was a completely unprecedented situation. The Internet’s been so a part of my life, but for them to witness this thing suddenly, there was no control and there was nothing in place to support [Anderson] or protect her.”

Meanwhile, Rahimi continues to play an analyst and agent on NCIS: Los Angeles. Because of the NFL playoffs and the Winter Olympics, the show won’t be back on the air until at least late February.

CBS initially scheduled a double feature of NCIS: Los Angeles for Jan. 23. But then CBS got the late playoff slot involving the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. There was room for only one hour of primetime after the game. So the network opted to put the first part of a two-part episode from NCIS: Hawai’i in the slot. It was too bad NCIS: Los Angeles didn’t get the hour. The Hawai’i spinoff drew nearly 10 million viewers, which almost doubled its average audience.

With the show on hiatus, the social media account for NCIS: Los Angeles is throwing out some memories from season 13. Rahimi’s Fatima got the special treatment, Monday. As fans know, she and Rountree (Caleb Castille) are friends on the show. They’re also the two new actors on set, basically replacing Nell (Renee Felice Smith) and Eric (Barrett Foa).

The photo the account posted was from an episode in November when Roundtree and Fatima worked security in the basement of a safe house. Fatima got shot in the leg in the same episode. She later developed PTSD. Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) recognized some of the symptoms and told her it was OK to ask for help.

In the last new NCIS: Los Angeles, Fatima’s work in the field was key in helping find Kensi. Stick with Outsider for more details about the show and your favorite characters.