‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Nate Makes His Epic Return in Upcoming Episode

NCIS: Los Angeles fans, get ready to welcome back an old friend to the office of special projects.

Peter Cambor’s Nate Getz is making a return to NCIS: Los Angeles for an episode in mid-March. By the time his episode airs, it’ll be five years since Cambor appeared on the show. His last episode was in March, 2017. That hour was called “Old Tricks.”

His 37th episode for NCIS: Los Angeles is scheduled for March 13. And it’s called “All the Little Things.” Judging by the list of recurring characters who will make appearances, the episode will pack a wallop. Whether or not any questions are answered on ongoing plotlines remains to be seen.

Here’s the plot synopsis from CBS: “When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.”

So from the CBS blurb, we know Nate’s return concerns Hetty (Linda Hunt) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell).

Robert Voets/CBS

New NCIS: Los Angeles Episode Is Continuation of Hetty/Callen Plot from Season 13 Premiere

The premiere of season 13 confirmed that Hetty was in charge of a special CIA program that identified future spies among children in foster care. The program was similar to something Russia ran. That’s how Hetty first found Callen and it was far earlier than we all thought. Callen discovered the program when he searched some old files and figured out he was “Subject 17.” (Here’s the Outsider recap from the episode.)

To go along with this storyline, this NCIS: Los Angeles episode also is bringing back Bar Paly as Anna, Callen’s on-again/off-again Russian girlfriend. It’s the first time Anna is seen in season 13. Oleysa Rulin’s Zasha, another Russian, also is involved in “All the Little Things.”

We’re not sure what kind of information Nate brings to the table in regards to Hetty’s secret project. He’s a top psychologist and criminal profiler. But he’s also been used to assess the mental well-being of agents. Callen has made some headway into his private investigation of the program. He discovered another woman who used to be a foster kid. And he invited her out to dinner.

Fans have needed to be patient with NCIS: Los Angeles. It’s had little presence on the airwaves since Thanksgiving. It took a holiday hiatus starting in late November, then didn’t return with a new episode until Jan. 2. The NFL playoff season forced CBS to pull an NCIS: Los Angeles doubleheader from the lineup. Like all the other CBS primetime programs, NCIS: Los Angeles then went on ice for the Winter Olympics.

But NCIS: Los Angeles has a return date. It’s Feb. 27. You can check out the Outsider preview of the next two episodes here and here.