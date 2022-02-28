‘NCIS’: Los Angeles: Recapping ‘Under the Influence’

NCIS: Los Angeles investigated social media’s disgusting underbelly for Sunday night’s new episode.

It’s the first time we’ve seen new content from NCIS: Los Angeles since Jan. 9. And for this hour, called “Under the Influence,” the agents went all out to investigate the disappearance of a well-connected social media influencer named Gia Michelle.

How well connected was Gia? Her mother is ambassador to Lebanon. And the Secretary of State’s office called the Secretary of the Navy, who then pulled in Admiral Kilbride.

As NCIS: Los Angeles opened, Gia was snapping selfies at an event. She then hopped on a scooter — the ride was sponsored, natch — to run errands. Then boom. She toppled head first into a metal crate and disappeared.

Gia lived a luxurious life, with a driver and a security team. Deeks and Kensi went to her mansion to see if she was there. It seems that Gia was as beloved as she was hated, depending on what side of the internet you lurked on.

But still, it wasn’t quite clear if Gia really had been kidnapped or whether it was all a ruse for more attention. These media influencers are addicted to it. One agent observed that they geo-tag where they use the bathroom.

The NCIS: Los Angeles team interviewed Alan, Gia’s driver and former bodyguard. He told them: “That girl would set her own dog on fire for followers.” But he then described how social media hives would sting and want to kill if Gia wore the wrong shade of lipstick.

Erik Voake/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Agents Figured Disappearance Was Real After Video

Then Gia, finally, posted a new video. Or someone did it for her. It was chilling. “I’ve asked a lot of you guys over the years,” Gia said. “This is by far hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. This is not a joke. I’ve been kidnapped. I have to raise $10 million in bitcoin by end of the day or they’re going to kill me. Please help me.”

But within hours, a counter campaign kicked off to raise money to have Gia killed. The murder would be live and on social media. And that fund generated more money than the save Gia account.

A lot of the hate was coming from incel message boards. (For those not familiar, an incel is person, usually a guy, who thinks they are involuntarily celibate. And these folks are filled with rage.)

“What kind of people want to see Gia die and I don’t mean that rhetorically,” Kilbride said. “What you see on my face isn’t one of confusion but disgust. Smoke these cowards out of their digital caves.”

CBS

‘The Last Gentleman’ Turned Out to be Anything But

Sam and Callen got one of the trolls to give up a name of the most hideous of the group. He was Curtis Jenkins, who went by the online name of “The Last Gentleman.” And he represented the stereotype. He lived with his widowed mother, but not in her basement. Rather, he resided in the guest house. Fatima enticed a photographer to show her some of the photos he’d taken from Gia the day before. And Fatima spotted Curtis in the photos, stalking Gia.

Kensi and Deeks went to Curtis’ house. They discovered that Curtis had left a message for his mother. He had Gia and he was going to kill her. The family-owned a beach house that neither the mother nor Curtis visited since the father died. It turned out to be a perfect place to film an execution.

Sam and Callen broke into the beach house and rescued Gia. But Curtis wanted to turn the gun on himself.

“If I can’t get the money, people are going to know my name,” Curtis said. “I want Gia to live her stupid life every day with my blood on her hands.”

But this NCIS: Los Angeles episode didn’t end with a suicide. Sam talked Curtis into dropping his weapon. Gia was safe. And by the end of the hour, Kilbride, Callen and Sam had an adult beverage to celebrate the successful end to a case.