‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Roundtree Doesn’t Look Sold on This ‘Simple Science’

NCIS: Los Angeles is getting fans through the episode lull by throwing back to some cute scenes from earlier in season 13.

Like take this snapshot from Divided We Fall, an early November episode from NCIS: Los Angeles. The episode was mostly told in flashback And the episode featured this cute scene as Roundtree and Fatima were in the basement of a safe house, keeping an eye out for some Chinese agents up to no good.

The NCIS: Los Angeles social media account captioned the photo: “C’mon, Rountree, it’s simple science. Agree or disagree, #NCISLA fam?”

Fatima and Rountree Are Two Newest Characters on NCIS: Los Angeles

Here’s the CBS plot synopsis to refresh your memory about Divided We Fall. “When an NCIS mission to protect a compromised undercover agent goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. Also, Kilbride must make a difficult decision.”

Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) assigned Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) to escort Laura Song to an NCIS: Los Angeles safe house. He told them Laura’s identity had been compromised. She was CIA operative, spying on the Chinese. At least, that’s what Kilbride allowed the agents to think. He asked Roundtree (Caleb Castille) and Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) to run an extra layer of security.

In the downtime, Roundtree and Fatima played some games and talked about life. That included personal relationship details.

Some NCIS: Los Angeles fans took Monday’s post to mean that the show is pushing for a future Fatima-Rountree romance.

“Can we please NOT turn this partnership into a romantic partnership as well?!! Maybe it’s just me but I just don’t feel it’s realistic … Leave them as work partners; I mean, they’ve only just started working together – give them a chance to be colleagues and friends first!”

Fatima was shot in the leg this episode. And she also developed PTSD. But she’s gradually got her mojo back. In the last new episode, which ran Jan. 9, Fatima partnered with agent Aliyah de León (Briana Marin) to help get info to find Kensi (Daniela Ruah). Coincidentally, Rountree was off taking care of personal business with his sister.

Fans, You’ll Need to Wait Few More Weeks For New Episode

It’s going to be a while before NCIS: Los Angeles airs another episode. There was supposed to be a double-feature set for Jan. 23. They’ll still run, although the show likely won’t return until Feb. 27. Most of the major CBS primetime shows are going on hiatus because of the Winter Olympics. CBS stretched the NCIS: Los Angeles a little longer because the network had the late AFC Divisional playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The next new episode is Under the Influence. And here’s the plot synopsis from CBS: “The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.”

Then the next new hour will be Where Loyalties Lie. “When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology.”