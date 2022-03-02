‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Goes Behind the Scenes With Her ‘Amazing Stunt Coordinator’

Daniela Ruah has a close bond with “NCIS: Los Angeles” stunt doubles and coordinators in more than one way. She recently posted a photo showing how she prepares for the different fight scenes on the show with her stunt double and the stunt coordinator. It’s a lot of practicing positioning and throwing some fake jabs into the “bad guys” stomach.

She shared three videos of what it takes to put together one two-second-long fight scene. She captioned the videos, “little #bts for ya… our amazing stunt coordinator @tugger520 and my super duper stunt double @kimberlyshannonmurphystunts working with me on the fight from last ep. Thank you to our ‘bad guys’ for letting me practice over & over… Love this team so much! Last slide is the whole sequence.”

It’s amazing how it all manages to come together. From learning one kick and then one punch to being able to completely “neutralize” both of the men by putting all the moves together. This fight scene includes someone tossing her a dumbbell as well, which she catches effortlessly.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is full of action and fight scenes like this one. There’s no doubt that she spends a lot of time with the stunt team, as does the rest of the cast. She’s certainly used to all of it, seeing as she’s been on the show since 2009.

Daniela Ruah Falls in Love With ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stunt Double

Despite Daniela Ruah being busy playing Kensi Blye and all that entails, she somehow managed to find her husband on the set of the show as well.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” star met her co-star and love interest on the show Eric Christian Olsen’s brother, David Paul Olsen. He came onto the show to do be his brother’s stunt double. Eric took it as an opportunity to try to set his brother up with Ruah. He said in an interview on “The Queen Latifah Show” in 2011 that they were both dating “awful” people at the time. This is why he decided to try to get them together. As it turns out, he’s got some pretty amazing matchmaking skills.

“When they got together, because [David] came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her. That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship,” Eric Christian Olsen said.

Fast-forward to now and they are married with two kids — Sierra and River. It’s interesting that Ruah and Olsen are co-stars and lovers on the screen, but in reality are siblings-in-law.