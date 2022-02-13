‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Reveals Awkward On-Set Blunder

Great news. NCIS: Los Angeles is back in production for season 13. But keep an eye out, there might be a blooper in a new episode.

Daniela Ruah, who plays fan-favorite Kensi Blye, was so excited about the start of filming that she started singing. The words were sort of simple, with a vanilla kind of beat. But you can get an earworm from hearing “Back in action, NCIS: LA.”

What was so wrong with singing? Ruah, as she sang, heard the director yell “set.” That means no singing. Ruah put the short clip on her Instagram stories, captioning it: “Totally focused on day 1…@NCISLA.”

We are delighted that NCIS: Los Angeles is back in production. The show already had an early February date for a return after taking a break from the holidays. However, production for the show was pushed back as a precaution as the omicron Covid variant swept through Los Angeles in late December/early January.

Ruah did keep busy during the break. She and former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason hosted Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics. The two filmed the show from SoFi Stadium, site of today’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Ruah gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming the Super Bowl show. You can check it out here.

As NCIS: Los Angeles fans know, Ruah’s Kensi is married to Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) on the show. And Olsen recently gave those who watch the series a bunch of anxiety.

Like Ruah, he also posted about the show returning with new episodes. This was back on New Year’s Eve. And his use of hashtags hinted that NCIS: Los Angeles is in its last season. How else can you interpret #finalseason? while mentioning three CBS shows that had been canceled. Olsen insisted he was kidding, but he even hedged on that comment.

Ratings for NCIS: Los Angeles are steady this season, hovering just over 5 million. And it goes up against NBC’s Sunday Night Football. SNF recently finished as the top show in the fall for the 11th straight year. It’s difficult to pierce that kind of momentum.

CBS did no favors for NCIS: Los Angeles starting right before Thanksgiving. The show ran a new episode, “Sundown” Nov. 21. Then it didn’t return with a fresh episode until Jan. 2. That was “Lost Soldier Down,” an episode directed by Ruah, her second for NCIS: Los Angeles. Ruah directed another episode, which should run sometime this spring.

Then on Jan. 9, NCIS: Los Angeles ran a very Kensi-focused episode with “A Land of Wolves.” A militia kidnapped Kensi and threatened to execute her for treason. But Deeks and Sam (LL Cool J) arrived on scene to help. Deeks tossed Kensi a gun and she shot one of her captors.

CBS had intended to run an NCIS: Los Angeles double feature, Jan. 23. But they shelved those plans because of the NFL playoffs. So those episodes will run Feb. 27 and March 7.

Outsider already has previewed the two new NCIS: Los Angeles episodes. You can click it here and here for more details.