‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Celebrates a Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Show

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J was super excited for the Super Bowl halftime show. But here’s our question. Why wasn’t he there performing with the hip hop royalty?

Rest assured, LL Cool J was watching the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals from the comforts of a SoFi Stadium luxury suite. He also was partying with surprise halftime guest 50 Cent. The NCIS: Los Angeles star tweeted a photo of them both.

“My man Fif and them shut down the Super Bowl #QGTM,” LL Cool J captioned the photo. And if you’re not sure what QGTM means, we looked it up for you. QGTM means Queens Get The Money. It’s a term of endearment between two rappers from Queens.

The Super Bowl halftime show honored old school, hip-hop royalty. Maybe LL Cool J was too busy playing Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles to take the stage with the likes of his peers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary K Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem. After all, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. And he paid homage to New York rap and hip-hop artists during a concert in Central Park. He performed his classic Mama Said Knock You Out. And then he kicked it old school, performing with Rev Run on “It’s Tricky.” Like we said then and last night, if you weren’t dancing, you weren’t trying.

Within hours, LL Cool J’s Instagram photo had been liked more than 105,000 times. Several of his cast members from NCIS: Los Angeles approved of the message. Caleb Castille (Rountree) called the two “big legends.” And Renee Felice Smith, aka Nell Jones, also chimed in with a couple of fire emojis.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened halftime with “The Next Episode.” Then the two rapping legends performed “California Love.” Then came surprise guest 50 Cent, who sang his his “In Da Club.” He spent part of the song hanging upside down. Mary J Blige, dressed in a sparkly silver body suit and thigh high boots, sang “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” In a nod to the younger rap stars, Kendrick Lamar performed his hit. Then it was time for Eminem time and “Lose Yourself.”

LL Cool J and the rest of the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles returned to production for the show earlier this month. The series has two episodes in the can after CBS had to reschedule them because of the NFL playoffs and the Winter Olympics.

The last new NCIS: Los Angeles episode was Jan. 9. Outsider has you covered with new episode details. You can check out the previews here and here.