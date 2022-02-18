‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Welcomes Back Familiar Faces, Teases Plot of ‘All the Little Things’

Producers for NCIS: Los Angeles announced details of an episode that likely unites two lingering plotlines from season 13 and brings back several familiar faces.

It definitely sounds tantalizing. Let’s go to the CBS plot synopsis for an NCIS: Los Angeles episode entitled “All the Little Things.” “When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.”

So, if you’re an avid watcher of NCIS: Los Angeles, you get what all this means. Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) are aching to be parents. The last new episode of the show was Jan. 9. And in “A Land of Wolves” Kensi and a young girl named Rosa were the lone survivors of an attack on their group. The two were kidnapped by a private militia. And at the end of the episode, Kensi and Deeks looked close to bringing home a foster child, with hints dropped it could be Rosa. And now in an episode set for March 13, the two are searching for the dying mother of a newborn.

CBS ©2021

NCIS: Los Angeles Brings Back Callen’s Girlfriend and Another Russian

Then, the plot synopsis also addresses the storyline involving Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hetty (Linda Hunt). If you recall, the premiere of season 13 confirmed that Hetty was in charge of a CIA program that identified children in foster care and then groomed them as spies. Callen was one of those kids.

The NCIS: Los Angeles episode also brings back several recurring characters. Bar Paly, who portrays Callen’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Anna, makes a return for the first time in season 13. So does Oleysa Rulin, who plays Zasha. She last was seen in the season 13 premiere.

CBS ©2021

Plus, there’s the return of Nate Getz, who is portrayed by Peter Cambor. He’s been with NCIS: Los Angeles since the beginning of the series. But he hasn’t been seen on the show since March, 2017, for an episode called “Old Tricks.” This will be his 37th episode. Nate is a top psychologist and criminal profiler. He’s also called in to assess the mental well-being of certain agents.

NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been left out in the cold for the past few months, with their show on the CBS shelf for long stretches of time. It took a holiday hiatus from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. Then the NFL playoff season forced CBS to pull NCIS: Los Angeles out of the Sunday lineup. Like all the other CBS primetime mainstays, the show then took a hiatus during the Winter Olympics.

But NCIS: Los Angeles — finally — returns with new action, Feb. 27. Outsider already has previewed the next two new hours. You can click it here and here for more details.