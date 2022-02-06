‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Eric Christian Olsen Has Fans Worried

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen played a cruel prank on his fans over the New Year, but in his defense they should have paid attention to the hashtags.

In his Instagram post before the January 9 episode, “A Land of Wolves,” Olsen wrote, “We about to get back into it,” paired with a photo of himself as Marty Deeks. He also included a slew of hashtags, including “#Kensidown,” and “#thefinalseason?” Shocking for fans, definitely. But, if you keep reading, he includes the very obvious tag “jk.”

All an elaborate joke from our favorite goofy guy. Olsen also included the tags “celebratewhatwehave” and “embracethejourney,” tagging shows like “MacGyver,” “Hawaii Five-0,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” All canceled shows that exist somewhere within the “NCIS” universe (“MacGyver” is a little iffy, but “Five-0” and “NOLA” definitely do.)

What Olsen is trying to tell us with this cryptic message, is to enjoy what we have while we have it. Fans, enjoy “NCIS: Los Angeles” now, because you never know when it’s going to end. But, fear not, because “NCIS: LA” is still going strong after 13 seasons. Even with personnel changes left and right in the last season, it perseveres. The stakes are high in this season, things are getting more personal, and fans are loving it.

With the “NCIS” flagship going for 19 seasons, I don’t see “NCIS: Los Angeles” stopping short of that goal. Even with its stars leaving concerning messages in their hashtags about the show ending, I can’t imagine it actually will anytime soon. It’s on a straight track to success, and it’s been on it for the past 12 years, getting better and better over time.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Hilariously Recaps Past Characters

In another Instagram post, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star shared a fan-made video of his past roles. Truly, though, his caption says it all. He captioned the video in a hilarious numbered list, as follows:

“1. Sorry I’m late to the party but in all fairness I didn’t know there was a party. Nobody called me.

2. This is visual proof I didn’t hit puberty until 32

3. My mom might have been right about getting that haircut sooner.

4. Just for reference when I played Austin in Not Another Teen Movie, Harry Styles was like 6.

5. Thank you to @ericchristianolsenfans and @densi.pops.in.la for this archeological dig through the vast World Wide Web and wonderful trip down memory lane!”

He’s had so many roles over the years, and he’s been amazing in all of them. Fans love him as Marty Deeks on “NCIS: LA,” but he’s played so many other characters in his career that it’s hard to choose a favorite. For me, though, it’s Lloyd Christmas in the “Dumb and Dumber” prequel, hands down.