‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Will Kensi and Deeks Finally Bring Home a Child?

One line in a newly released NCIS: Los Angeles plot tease caught our eye. It looks like Kensi and Deeks really will be parents, possibly by the end of the month.

CBS dropped some information on an NCIS: Los Angeles episode called “Murmuration.” It’s set to air on March 20.

Take a look – “The NCIS team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane. Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection.”

Yes, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) have been trying to start a family. But Kensi couldn’t get pregnant. At the beginning of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, Kensi filled out adoption paperwork. And she also asked Hetty (Linda Hunt) to be a reference for the couple. But Hetty turned them down. It was a strange rejection that the show hasn’t revisited.

Later, in a Nov. 21 episode called “Sundown, the two were set to go through an adoption orientation. And Kensi was so anxious that she grabbed a pair of binoculars to scope out the others walking into the meeting. By the end of the episode, the couple decided to become foster parents. After all, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) was a former foster child.

All the while, NCIS: Los Angeles writers had the couple talk through whether they should become parents, given their dangerous jobs. As you can see from this preview photo from “Murmuration, the episode where they prepare for a foster inspection, they also need their guns.

CBS

Will This NCIS: Los Angeles Couple Foster Rosa?

The idea of fostering really hit home in the Jan. 9 episode called “A Land of Wolves.” Kensi was working an undercover assignment in Mexico. We’re not sure exactly who she was investigating, but she was with a group of immigrants trying to cross the border into California. The group was ambushed. Kensi and a teenager named Rosa were the only survivors. And they ended up as kidnap victims of a rogue militia. Rosa now was an orphan with nowhere else to go.

“I want to be” a mother, Kensi told Rosa, but said she hadn’t “been that lucky.” If Rosa had no relatives in the United States, where would she go?

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kensi told Deeks at the end of the NCIS: Los Angeles episode: “whatever happens, we can’t let her get sent back. She’s got nowhere to go, she’s got no one to take care of her.”

This past Sunday, the two talked about how they’d raise children. The episode was all about a 20-something social media influencer who had disappeared. The young man who kidnapped her was an “Incel,” someone who hated women. Kensi pondered how parents need to raise their sons to do better.

So here’s another question. Are Kensi and Deeks readying to welcome Rosa or some other child? Check out the NCIS: Los Angeles plot tease for an episode scheduled for March 13. It’s called “All the Little Things.”

From CBS: “when a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.”

If you want to catch up on the last NCIS: Los Angeles episode, click it here.