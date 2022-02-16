‘NCIS’: Mimi Rogers Briefly Appeared on the Show in 2015

Miriam “Mimi” Rogers has been in the acting business for over 40 years with 112 acting credits. But what many might’ve forgotten is that the 66-year-old actress starred on “NCIS” in 2015. Thank you, Looper.

The long-running CBS crime procedural is currently on its 19th season. The series is about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which investigates crimes such as terrorism and cybercrime.

Since 2003, the show has aired over 420 episodes, which has given them plenty of room for big guest stars. These guest stars had the honor of appearing as suspects, witnesses, members of law enforcement, or victims.

“NCIS” alum, Mimi Rogers, is best known for playing recurring roles in “Mad Men,” “The X-Files,” and “Two and a Half Men.” She also appeared in “NCIS'” spinoff, “NCIS: Los Angeles.” But who did the actress plays in the original crime-solving TV show?

Mimi Rogers played CIA officer Joanna Teague in two episodes of “NCIS.” In the show, Officer Teague gets caught up in an investigation into a global terrorist group to avenge her son. She pops up in a total of three episodes that aired in 2015: Season 12 Episode 23, “The Lost Boys”; the Season 12 finale, “Neverland,” and the Season 13 premiere, “Stop the Bleeding.”

‘NCIS:’ Where Does Mimi Roger’s Character’s Story Begin?

Although Mimi Roger first appears in “NCIS” in Season 12 Episode 22, her story starts in the season’s 22nd episode. In this episode, the officer’s son, NCIS Agent Ned Dorneget investigates the death of a Navy ensign. This ends up drawing attention to an international terrorist group, The Calling.

Members of the terrorist group recruit kids online and purchase deadly bombs. In another episode, Officer Teague’s son dies in a bomb explosion. At the end of the episode, she joins the investigation to find out who killed her son.

In the last episode Mimi Rogers appeared in, with help from the CIA, her character finds a member of the terrorist group named Sadiq. She ends up apprehending him and locking him inside a trailer. She then interrogates him until he gives her the location of the newest young Calling member named Luke.

However, when Special Agent Leroy Gibbs goes to rescue the young terrorist, Luke shoots him. Fade to black. But don’t worry, Outsiders. Gibbs survives.

‘NCIS: Sydney’ International Spinoff Coming to Paramount+

Although Mimi Roger’s character is likely not returning to “NCIS,” that doesn’t mean you guys shouldn’t. Good news, Outsiders. “NCIS” is going to Sydney, Australia on Paramount+.

Beverly McGarvey, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President at ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand proudly discusses the new series.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show,” she says. “We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores. We can’t wait to get production underway.”