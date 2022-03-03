‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Calls Out ‘The Science’ in State of the Union Message

NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black shared an important tweet via social media. Earlier today (March 2), Black called out “the science” in a state of the union message.

With everything the world is going through right now, the actor couldn’t stay silent. So he shared his thoughts and concerns for President Biden’s State of the Union address. In the tweet, Black clarified that our country had just fought against mask mandates. And now, it has shifted to something completely different.

In the tweet, Black wrote, “Weren’t we fighting against mask mandates and now ‘the science’ has changed 48hours before #SOTU.”

Weren’t we fighting against mask mandates and now “the science” has changed 48hours before #SOTU — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) March 2, 2022

Obviously, Black is not alone in thinking this because several fans said they agree with him in the comments. For example, one user wrote, “It seems like everyone is fighting about something.”

Hopefully, we can all overcome our differences one way or another.

Lucas Black Shared a Heartfelt Post For His New Movie

On a more positive note, Lucas Black recently announced that his new movie is almost out. Last month (February 13), the NCIS: New Orleans alum took the news to Instagram and revealed that they have officially wrapped up the filming.

As you scroll through the pictures, you’ll witness all of the fun times the cast had on set of this rare fatherhood story. And judging by the post, it looks like they made a lot of good memories. In the post’s caption, Black wrote a lengthy caption because he had a lot to say about his time with the cast.

“That’s a wrap on filming this rare fatherhood story,” Black wrote in the post. “This movie is an adventure that will entertain, uplift, and encourage you. We need more stories like this being produced.”

Next, he revealed that it was an honor to work with an unbelievable cast.

“It was an honor to work alongside the talented people on this project,” he added. “It will be an experience I will not forget. God moved in a magnificent way during this process. I met some strong believers who are bold in expressing their faith. I am encouraged at your resilience to run to the battle line and profess Jesus’s name with great faith. You know who you are! The way God moved in and through the process of filming will be felt as the audience watches this film.”

Finally, he told his fans to stay tuned for the release date.

“All you stay tuned,” he said. “And I’ll keep you updated throughout the year about the name and release.”

Scroll through the memories here:

