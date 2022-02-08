‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Wrapping Up Filming ‘Unforgettable’ New Project

We are getting more and more excited about Lucas Black’s new movie with each passing day. The NCIS: New Orleans alum recently announced that they finished up filming.

We’re sure that all of you NCIS fans know who Lucas Black is by now. However, for those of you at home who don’t know, Black is widely recognized thanks to his role in NCIS: New Orleans. Black starred in the CBS military crime drama from 2014 until 2019, playing the role of Special Agent Christopher LaSalle.

If you don’t know him from the NCIS spinoff, then there’s a chance you know Lucas Black from some of his other work. And trust us when we say there’s a lot. He’s been in things like American Gothic, Sling Blade, Flash, Crazy in Alabama, All the Pretty Horses, Friday Nights Lights, Jarhead, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Get Low, Legion, and Seven Days in Utopia.

Not a bad resume, right? The thing is, Lucas Black is getting ready to add to that list. The 39-year-old actor just recently wrapped up the filming for a new movie as we speak. He took to Instagram on Monday evening to post a few photos. You can check them out by swiping through them down below:

“We are wrapping up our final days filming in Colorado,” Black wrote alongside the pics.

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Starring in New Movie About Fatherhood

There is still a lot we don’t know about Lucas Black’s new movie. What we do know, however, is that the new film is about fatherhood. It’s about the importance of a father being present in their child’s life. Black says that his fans are going to enjoy it.

“This story on fatherhood is not common in the entertainment industry,” Black continued in his post. “I think y’all will enjoy it and appreciate it.”

Outside of acting, Lucas Black is an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He’s also your typical manly man, and that’s something he’s incredibly proud of. He will be playing that same type of role in his upcoming movie and he says it has been “unforgettable.”

“What an unforgettable time and experience I have had working on this project,” the NCIS: New Orleans star concluded. “I met some really talented people who are strong in their faith in Jesus and are a joy to be around. May these final days be filled with more blessings!”

