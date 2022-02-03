‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Talks About Getting Back Up After Failure

It’s primetime for skiers right now, and former NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is taking full advantage of the empty slopes.

Have you have been a fan of the NCIS franchise over the years? If so, there’s a good chance that you know who Lucas Black is. He starred on NCIS: New Orleans from 2014 until 2019, playing the role of Special Agent Christopher LaSalle.

Little did y’all know, however, is that Lucas Black has been trying his hand at skiing. We know he is already an avid hunter and outdoorsman, so skiing just seems like a natural fit for him.

Generally, when it comes to ski conditions, early January through early March is the best time to go. This period is peak powder time, and the slopes are usually less crowded. It looks like the NCIS: New Orleans alum has got all that figured out. In a recent video he shared on Instagram, Black shows off the beautiful slopes he is on. The sun is shining and the snow is falling. And there isn’t another soul anywhere around.

In the video, Black pulls down his mask, which funny enough, seems to be frozen to his beard. He then proceeds to give his fans a message and show are the beautiful ski slopes.

“You’re going to fall,” Black said in his latest post. “Are you going to get back up!? Go get you some!”

Lucas Black Went Skiing for the First Time in 2021

When it comes to skiing, Lucas Black knows all about falling down. As a matter of fact, it wasn’t all that long ago that Lucas Black and his wife tried skiing for the first time. It was right around this same time last year. But as you can tell from his recent post, the former NCIS: New Orleans actor never stays down. This whole skiing thing is something he is continuously working at.

If you want to see just how far he has come, check out his Instagram post from last February. Black was able to capture he and his wife’s first time out on the slopes.

“My wife and I are snow skiing for the first time today. I busted my tail a couple of times. We are at the Kingdom Builders summit with some incredible friends and leaders. Excited to hear Vision being cast for 2021 to impact God’s Kingdom in a mighty way. We are believing in revival. Thanks for having us.”

You can view the entire post down below:

Looking for more on Lucas Black? You’re in the right place. We cover all things NCIS: New Orleans right here on Outsider.