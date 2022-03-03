‘NCIS: New Orleans’: Here’s the Worst Episode of the Spinoff Series, According To IMDb

There’s no doubt that “NCIS” fans love a good spin-off show. The proof of that is in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” all existing.

As of now, we only have three “NCIS” franchise shows on TV, seeing as “NCIS: New Orleans” was canceled. The team was once led by Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula). The team handled it all — from domestic terrorist attacks to murders — all in the energetic city of New Orleans. For fans of the show, it was sadly canceled after seven seasons.

The show got plenty of positive praise but still ended up getting canceled. Despite that, fans were quick to point out what some of the worst episodes in the seven-season long history of “NCIS: New Orleans” were. After all, not every episode can be a work of art.

According to IMDb, Season 7 saw a dip in overall ratings and quality. The rest of the seasons scored fairly well, but not for this final season. The lowest-rated episode on IMDb is the fourth episode of that season, “We All Fall.”

There are 198 votes that led this episode to a 6.6/10 rating. It’s not far below other episodes that season like “One of Our Own” and “Operation Drano, Part 1,” which both have 6.7 ratings. So, what is it that happened in this episode?

The team is in the middle of a continued investigation. They are trying to determine who murdered an officer that was about to share the news of some serious police misconduct happening. Pride is left getting “creative” in order to figure out how to draw out these dirty cops once and for all. Also, Mayor Zahra Taylor, played by Amanda Warren, ends up asking Pride to join her brand new task force.

Particular Issues with this ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Episode

Well, people mostly seemed to have an issue with this particular investigation/plotline growing just a little too stale. Mostly, we keep seeing Pride dealing with taking down corrupt individuals. This theme is something that pops up throughout the “NCIS” franchise, as well as just about every other procedural drama on TV.

“Pride constantly being thrust into storylines involving him taking down corrupt people in positions of authorities has grown very stale, and logically nonsensical as his reputation gradually stopped preceding him and warning others off of trying to outdo him,” wrote one reviewer.

It’s not a terrible rating and it could certainly be a lot worse. At the end of the day, fans just started to notice that the show may have run out of things to showcase. All shows must come to an end, after all. Then, “NCIS: Hawai’i” so graciously filled in the blank left by the New Orleans team.

Also, the entire show has a rating of 6.9/10 on IMDb, with a total of about 18,000 people weighing in. The show has plenty of top-rated episodes, as well. That includes “Sleeping with the Enemy” from Season 2 and “Crab Mentality” from Season 5. They have an 8.4 and an 8.2 rating, respectively.