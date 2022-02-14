‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Officially Wraps Filming On New Movie With Heartfelt Post

As the days go by, we are getting closer and closer to the release of former NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black’s new movie. He just announced on social media that he and his crew have wrapped up filming for the project.

If you are a fan of the NCIS franchise and all of its spinoffs, then there is a good chance that you know Lucas Black. He starred on NCIS: New Orleans from 2014-2019, portraying Special Agent Christopher LaSalle. But his work extends to much more than just the CBS military crime drama.

Lucas Black has been around the block a time or two, so there’s also a chance you’ve seen some of his other work. He’s made appearances in things like American Gothic, Sling Blade, Flash, Crazy in Alabama, All the Pretty Horses, Friday Night Lights, Jarhead, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Get Low, Legion, and Seven Days in Utopia.

That’s impressive enough as it is. But Lucas Black has plenty more in him. It’s only a matter of time before the 39-year-old releases the new project he’s been working on. Check out some of the awesome pictures he posted by swiping down below:

“That’s a wrap on filming this rare fatherhood story,” Black announced on Instagram. “This movie is an adventure that will entertain, uplift, and encourage you. We need more stories like this being produced. It was an honor to work alongside the talented people on this project. It will be an experience I will not forget.”

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Talks About Faith, Fatherhood

If we know anything about Lucas Black and what he’s passionate about, faith and fatherhood are two of the things at the top of his list. There’s no denying that the former NCIS: New Orleans star always been outspoken about his faith. More recently, though, he has been pushing to bring back the traditional father role in American homes.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Black talked about his religion and how the people he worked with on the set of his new film share similar values.

“God moved in a magnificent way during this process,” he said. “I met some strong believers who are bold in expressing their faith. I am encouraged at your resilience to run to the battle line and profess Jesus’s name with great faith. You know who you are! The way God moved in and through the process of filming will be felt as the audience watches this film. All you stay tuned and I’ll keep you updated throughout the year about the name and release.”

There’s no doubt that all of us here at Outsider will be staying tuned. Will you?