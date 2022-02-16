‘NCIS’: New Pics From Upcoming Episode Show Vance’s Daughter Helping Crack the Case

In promo photos for a new “NCIS” episode, it looks like Kayla Vance is helping the team on a case. Could this be part of her training to be an NCIS agent? In the previous episode, “Fight or Flight,” we learned that she’s attending a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to become an agent.

The synopsis claims the team is “forced” to bring her on a highly dangerous case; I don’t think she’s just shadowing the team as part of her training. There’s not much information on the case, other than a Navy SEAL surgeon is dead. Since it deals with the SEALs, it’s likely to be high stakes, and they’re dragging Kayla into it. What does Director Vance think about that? I’m sure we’ll get to know exactly what’s on his mind in the episode.

Most likely, this episode won’t air until early March. The next episode, “The Helpers,” isn’t airing until February 28, after the Olympics. So there’s some time to wait before we find out what Kayla Vance is up to.

Additionally, “The Helpers” is going to be a special episode; we’re finally close to seeing the episode that Brian Dietzen co-wrote! This one seems fairly centered on Jimmy Palmer, with some focus on Kasie as well. The two are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and look to be trapped in the lab. To make matters worse, Palmer brought his daughter to work that day. Now, Victoria Palmer runs the risk of losing her dad, making her an orphan.

We do know that Palmer’s wife Bree makes an appearance, whether as a hallucination or a memory, we’re not sure. She died off-screen in season 18, and Palmer hasn’t really recovered. He seems like he’s doing okay, but he didn’t really get the closure he needs. Hopefully, seeing or talking to his wife in some capacity can help him move on.

‘NCIS: Sydney’ Coming to Paramount+

We’re getting a new international spin-off of “NCIS” now, and it’s going to take place in none other than the land down under. The new team will operate out of Sydney, Australia.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” creator and actual Australian Shane Brennan is overseeing production of the first international “NCIS” series.

Beverly McGarvey, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President at ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, made a statement about the new series. “It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show,” McGarvey said. “We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores. We can’t wait to get production underway.”

With cast and crew local to Australia, this is bound to be an immensely cool addition to the “NCIS” franchise. If you thought the history and lore on “NCIS: Hawai’i” was rich, wait until you go to Australia.