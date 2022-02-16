‘NCIS’: Sasha Alexander Starred on This Popular Show After Playing Caitlin Todd

“NCIS” fans know Sasha Alexander as Caitlin “Kate” Todd from seasons 1 and 2. But, what did she do after “NCIS”? Well, directly after “NCIS,” she had bit parts in shows like “E-Ring,” “The Nine,” “Dark Blue,” and “House.” Then, she got another big break alongside Angie Harmon.

Alexander starred on “Rizzoli & Isles” as Dr. Maura Isles from 2010 to 2016. She played alongside Angie Harmon’s Jane Rizzoli, a brash, loud-mouthed Boston homicide detective. Isles was the complete opposite of Rizzoli, but they had an undeniable chemistry. Isles had an encyclopedic memory, plus an analytical personality, which made it hard for her to connect with people. Rizzoli, on the other hand, was outgoing and in-your-face. She wasn’t friendly, per se, as she was a bit harsh at times, but she could talk to people. Isles kind of couldn’t.

The two made a great team. When the show ended, Alexander spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the show, and her feelings about her character. “I have really enjoyed playing Dr. Maura Isles,” she said. “I really can say in seven years, I never had a boring day playing her. It was never tedious for me to play her. She’s a sunny personality and curious and interested and funny. I was constantly amused by the role. I will miss playing her.”

As far as the pairing of Rizzoli and Isles being the success of the show, Alexander said, “Jane and Maura. That’s the formula. We’ve rarely seen two women at the helm who get along and support each other. We’re friends. I think that people connect with that relationship. It made them feel good to see women in this dark crime world navigate personal lives along with solving crimes.”

‘NCIS’ Is Going International With Sydney Spin-Off

Buckle up for another “NCIS” spin-off; just months after “NCIS: Hawai’i” premiered, the franchise is adding another to its repertoire. This new show, which will air sometime in 2023, is going to be set primarily in Sydney, Australia. This will be the first time “NCIS” has gone overseas.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” creator Shane Brennan is at the helm for “NCIS: Sydney.” Allegedly, the show is coming to Paramount+ instead of the CBS Network, though. Still, it should be well worth it, considering the history and culture in Australia the show can draw from. Additionally, the series will employ local Australian actors and crew members.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President at ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand Beverly McGarvey made a statement regarding the new series. “It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show,” she said. “We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of ‘NCIS’ to Australian shores. We can’t wait to get production underway.”