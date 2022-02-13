‘NCIS’ Season 19: Everything We Know About Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter

NCIS fans finally get a glimpse Victoria Elizabeth Palmer, Jimmy’s daughter, in the crime drama’s newest episode.

During season 19, writers are revisiting some of the families of the NCIS agents. In this case, it’s the family of medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Jimmy lost his wife to Covid-19 in season 18, so he’s been raising his young daughter, Victoria, as a single dad. But the episode set for Monday, Feb. 28 marks the first time fans will see Jimmy’s daughter since she was born in a 2015 episode.

Because this is a TV world, Victoria is a bit older than a first-grader. Brian Dietzen, who portrays Jimmy, introduced his on-screen daughter earlier this month on social media. If you’re super crazed about NCIS trivia, Jimmy named Victoria after the mother of Dr. Ducky Mallard. Ducky is Jimmy’s friend and mentor.

Dietzen tweeted: “Who’s ready to meet Victoria?” Feb. 28th.”

Chances are, Victoria (Elle Graper) will be feeling all sorts of anxiety during this episode, called “Helpers.” That’s because her dad is in all sorts of danger.

First, here’s the NCIS episode summary provided by CBS: “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

Michael Yarish/CBS

Dietzen co-wrote the episode, his first for NCIS. And it’s his first writing project since 2012. That’s according to the IMDB database. NCIS filmed this episode the week after Thanksgiving.

You can tell from the plot summary that this is a very Jimmy-friendly episode. Jimmy’s wife, Breena, also is listed amongst the episode cast. We’re not sure how NCIS will do this since Breena is dead. It’s probably in flashbacks, although Breena hasn’t appeared in an NCIS episode since 2015 when she gave birth to Victoria.

The other cool detail about this episode is the presence of fan-favorite Carol Wilson (portrayed by Meredith Eaton). This will be her fourth NCIS episode, but the first since 2013. For fans, it’s a chance to reconnect, at least somewhat, with Abby. Carol is Abby’s friend from their college days. Carol now works for the CDC. And if she’s on the scene, chances are it’s because of some scary virus or assorted toxins.

NCIS has featured the families of other agents this season. In the episode “Docked,” McGee’s wife, Delilah, and mother-in-law, Judy, made appearances. It also was a cool episode because Patricia Richardson, the star of Home Improvement, played Judy.

And of course, memories of Gibbs” family were key details in the opening four-episode arc when NCIS said goodbye to Mark Harmon last September/October.

We’re wondering if this NCIS episode will have any sort of carry-over from last month’s Fight or Flight. That episode focused a ton of Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) who was withdrawing from the other team members. Finally, Jimmy talked to Torres to find out what’s up. And Jimmy talked about the pain he went through when his wife died.

He then told Torres: “You have to open yourself up again if you ever want to heal.”

If you’d like to catch up on NCIS, check out Outsider’s recap of “Fight or Flight. “