‘NCIS’: The Stakes Run High in Trailer for Upcoming Episode

Anyone who watches NCIS knows that the episodes are always intriguing and interesting. Monday night’s episode is definitely that way.

Why should we care? Because there are some high stakes involved in the show. This keeps you continually dialing in week-in and week-out. But let’s see what is so interesting about this one with some help from Matt & Jess.

So, NCIS actor Brian Dietzen co-wrote this episode titled The Helpers. Yes, Dietzen’s Dr. Jimmy Palmer character has a central role in it. A big one along with Diona Reasonover as Kasie, too.

‘NCIS’ Episode Find Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Trapped By Biotoxin

Jimmy and Kasie have been quarantined away from others. Why? They have been infected by a biotoxin. It’s up to Carol Wilson, played by Meredith Eaton, to look for a cure. Make sure and set your TV sets for CBS on Monday night. That’s where you can catch NCIS at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central.

Getting this episode ready to rock and roll takes time. This is true for any TV show’s script work. Back in January, Dietzen shared this message on his Instagram account with a photo. It appeared that he was still in the writing-editing stage of getting The Helpers all fixed up.

“After about 13 hours spent with [Scott Williams] and [Jonathan Poirier] in the writer’s edit of our episode,” the caption read. “We’re passing it on to the producers for the next steps. Very excited for everyone to see this show! Incredible to be a part of this team. Everyone in our cast and crew brought their A game.”

Dietzen Gets A Chance To Shine In Different Way From Acting

Imagine being on the show for a period of time and then getting to branch out. This is what has happened for Dietzen and his hard work will be on display on NCIS tonight.

In case you did not know, Palmer first appeared on the show as an assistant to the legendary Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. Of course, David McCallum plays Mallard on the show. But that definitely led Palmer into taking over for “Ducky” after the longtime Medical Examiner retired. Not leave the show, but just retired.

Why do we remember Palmer so well? “What has made Jimmy Palmer a memorable character over this past decade is the fact that he is a guy who is looking for the positive and is always learning,” Dietzen told Variety in 2017.

Dietzen says that people may see Palmer and think that he “comes across as naive at times.” He sees it differently.

“He’s just always ready to learn and try to put the positive on something,” Dietzen said. “Even in the darkest hours, he’s trying to make something better for himself or for his team.”