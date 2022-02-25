‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Opens Up About What to Expect From the Rest of the Season

This has been a stellar season for NCIS star Brian Dietzen. He’s been both actor and writer on the show. What can we expect?

Well, let’s see what he says here. Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the longtime CBS drama. He shared some insights with TV Line.

“A lot of it is a bit of a mystery for me because our writers right now are breaking the last couple of episodes,” Dietzen said. “You know, we weren’t initially picked up for, I think, 21 episodes.

‘NCIS’ Actor Believes Team On Show Will ‘Come Together Even More’

“Because of COVID, everyone was picked up for a bit less,” the NCIS actor said. “And we got our final numbers solidified not too long ago, so everybody’s kind of in a mad rush to break everything and get the writing assignments and whatnot.

“But I do think the thing that’s going to be happening — and one of my favorite things in the world — is that you’re going to see this team coalesce even more and come together even more,” he said. “But yeah, there are definitely a few ‘big events’ that have been floated out there that I’m hoping come true, but I can’t report on them because I plain don’t know yet!”

For those who follow the show, Dietzen has been in the medical examiner’s role for a period of time. Of course, David McCallum as Donald “Ducky” Mallard was the M.E. for many seasons before the character retired.

Dietzen, McCallum Have Had A Solid Relationship On CBS Drama

Still, McCallum is part of the show’s cast. This season has seen Gary Cole come on board as Alden Parker and be in a leadership role. Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left his on-air role this season. Some NCIS fans hope that Gibbs might make another appearance before this season ends.

Here is an interesting tidbit from Dietzen. Do you know who played a part in making sure he was around for a long time? You might be surprised.

“When I first joined the show seven years ago, I was just supposed to be a one-day guest star,” Dietzen told Starry Constellation Magazine. “A lot of the reason I stuck around is because (that) David and I had a great relationship and repartee. The writers and producers saw that and said, ‘Let’s keep that guy around. Keep him working with us.’ It’s meant a heck of a lot to me, personally, behind the camera and in front of it.”

Both Dietzen and McCallum work well together. Given both of their roles on the show, it makes sense that it all started while peering at a dead body.