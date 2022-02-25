‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Reveals Tricks Torres Has Up His Sleeve in Upcoming Episode

Of “NCIS’s” current cast members, Brian Dietzen is known for sharing the most exciting updates regarding the procedural crime show. And now, the “NCIS” star is letting us in on yet another teaser. In a recent interview, he shared with fans that Torres has a secret trick up his sleeve, which we will explore more of on Monday when the series returns.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TVLine, Brian Dietzen spoke a little about his experience writing the upcoming episode of “NCIS.”

He also explored the importance of Wilmer Valderrama’s character, Special Agent Torres, within the new episode.

Jimmy Palmer Headlines Upcoming ‘NCIS’ Episode

Entitled “The Helpers,” the new episode of “NCIS” features a kind of “Take Your Child to Work Day.”

While it should function as a sweet bonding experience between Jimmy and his daughter, that tenderness gets cut short. Soon enough, Jimmy gets exposed to a harmful biotoxin that forces him into quarantine. Things get even worse for Victoria as she realizes she could potentially lose another parent.

Cue in Special Agent Torres.

In speaking with TVLine, the “NCIS” actor shared, “one of my favorite parts of the whole show [is] the fact that Wilmer just kind of knocks it out of the park in this episode.”

While the team navigates their investigation, Torres pulls a few tricks from up his sleeve to keep young Victoria’s mind occupied.

Dietzen further shared that Valderrama felt as though he hadn’t been contributing a whole lot in the upcoming episode.

“But…I said, ‘No, your presence there of just being this kind of uncle figure to her and holding her hand through this whole thing, distracting her, keeping her mind at ease, is so important,” the “NCIS” actor explained. He added, “There are a couple of moments that definitely got me…Where I’m thinking, ‘Wow. I co-wrote this thing and you’re still getting me, man.’ That’s great.”

Tune in to “NCIS” on Monday night to catch Torres and Jimmy in the midst of a biotoxic hazard.

Upcoming Episode Welcomes Recurring Guest Star

It’s been a while since Meredith Eaton, as CDC researcher Carol Wilson, has appeared on “NCIS.” The last time she made an appearance, Pauley Perrette starring as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto was still on the show.

Regardless, “NCIS” fans loved the actress’s few appearances over the course of several seasons. Now, as Brian Dietzen co-wrote the brand new episode, he used it as an opportunity to bring back an old friend.

This time, however, Carol will likely work alone as both Jimmy and Kasie battle the effects of the harmful biotoxin. While at “NCIS,” she’s tasked with identifying what the biotoxin actually is, while also figuring out how to combat it.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see her work alongside the fan-favorite character, Abby Sciuto, like she did in the past. Nevertheless, it will be nice to welcome back a familiar face to “NCIS.”