‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Teases Fans Getting to ‘Meet Victoria’

NCIS actor Bran Dietzen just teased fans about meeting a character, Victoria, when the show returns. Right now, NCIS and its spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles are on a hiatus for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. But when it returns, Dietzen is excited for us to meet her.

For those who don’t know, Victoria is the daughter of Brian Dietzen’s character, Jimmy Palmer. It feels like yesterday when Victoria was born. But now, she’s a walking, talking young girl, and fans can’t wait to see this grown version of her.

“Who’s ready to meet Victoria? February 28th,” the actor wrote.

The Jimmy Palmer actor is also responsible for the writing of the episode when the show returns. But it looks like we’ll have to wait until the end of the month.

Fans are thrilled to meet Victoria.

“This gives me all the feels,” one fan wrote.

“Well it’s about time! Yay!” another fan commented.

One fan, who hasn’t tuned in since Gibbs left, is going to catch up just so she can see Victoria.

“I’m going to have to catch up from since Gibbs left just to watch this ep lol- and then I’m gonna have to catch up again next time there’s a major event,” she wrote.

It’ll definitely be one of the bigger events of season 19 so far, and there’s already been plenty of drama. When Gibbs left, fans wondered how on earth the show would continue, but its managed to do so with a collaborative effort between new actors and old.

Mark Harmon Almost Left ‘NCIS’ Even Sooner

While it was a big shock to fans to see Agent Gibbs step away, actor Mark Harmon almost left the show a lot sooner than he did. He managed to stay on the show, which started in 2003, for almost two decades.

But due to a feud with then showrunner Donald Bellisario, Harmon almost left NCIS in 2007. The two were reportedly butting heads over hours and deadlines. The feud got so bad that CBS was actually forced to choose between the two, and wound up choosing Harmon over Bellisario.

Bellisario was then replaced with two new producers, who ran more of the tight ship Harmon was looking for at the time.

Thankfully, fans got to see him on screen for a lot longer than four years. And while it’s always hard to see your favorite characters say their goodbyes, it was nice for fans while it lasted.

If you want to watch old episodes of NCIS with Mark Harmon to keep you busy during the hiatus, CBS has all of the episodes available on Paramount +.