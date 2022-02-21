‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Thanks Hair and Make-Up Artists for ‘Making the Magic Come to Life’

NCIS actress Katrina Law just thanked the industry’s hard-working hair and make-up artists for “making the magic come to life.” Law, who plays Jessica Knight, has been on the show since the last few episodes of season 18. She joined the show as a regular this year, being one of the new cast members along with Alden Parker actor Gary Cole.

Last night, Katrina Law went to the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards and thanked the make-up artists and hair stylists in the industry through an Instagram post.

“Honoring all of the glorious hair and make-up artists at last night’s #muahsawards @local_706 Congratulations to you all!!!! Thank you for making the magic come to life and for all the free therapy sessions. I couldn’t do what I do without you,” she wrote.

She also tagged everyone responsible for her makeup and styling, so make sure to check out the actual post if you’re curious!

Law looks absolutely stunning on the red carpet. And that dress is truly incredible. And according to her, it’s the makeup artists and stylists that make it all possible. Make-up artists and stylists are incredibly important on shows like NCIS, which don’t just need day-to-day makeup, but also need makeup artists for wounds that agents get on the job.

The Actress Recently Headed to Hawai’i to Film an ‘NCIS’ Crossover Event

Katrina Law was previously on Hawaii Five-0, but the actress just got to go back to Hawai’i to film a crossover event with the cast of the newest NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. Afterward, she used it as a time to have a little vacation.

The crossover will also include NCIS actor Wilmer Valderrama and will air in the spring. We don’t know much about why the two agents are called to help out in Hawai’i, but whatever the case may be, fans are just excited to see the two worlds collide.

Besides, we even saw in a previous episode of NCIS: Hawai’i that Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) actually has met Gibbs before. So seeds have already been planted that these two teams exist in the same universe.

Here’s when The Show Will Return

Fans of NCIS have been patiently waiting for its return since it went on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. But now, as the games have come to a close, you can finally expect new episodes next week.

The show will come back with a big episode that’ll see the return of Meredith Eaton as Dr. Carrol and introduce us to Palmer’s daughter. You can catch that when it airs on Monday night at 8/7 central on CBS.