NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Thanks for Former Co-Stars for Charitable Cause

It’s been several years since Abby Sciuto actress Pauley Perrette was last seen on the “NCIS” set. However, despite her departure from the CBS hit series, she, like her beloved character, remains active among charitable causes. Most recently, fans caught the “NCIS” alum thanking some of her former costars online for contributing to a special cause.

As Express highlights, the Abby Sciuto actress recently shared a Twitter post to more than 708K followers featuring a clip encouraging contributions toward the Los Angeles Fire Department. You can check out the clip below.

Me and a bunch of people you know and love are asking you to join us in supporting our @LAFD

Fire departments depend on the people the serve for things they need.

CA #SupportLAFD and WATCH OUR VIDEO HERE!

(It’s so good!)https://t.co/2trGZLjWnZ pic.twitter.com/AL0B9EPLii — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) February 4, 2022

California endured some intense wildfires this year and fire departments across the state, not just in Los Angeles, can surely use the support of their community. The “NCIS” star and the other iconic faces that appear in the clip name a laundry list of gear firefighters might need. Some include helmets, boots, turnout gear, flashlights, and boatloads of other tools necessary for protecting people and the environment.

Among those familiar faces, we see Director Leon Vance actor Rocky Carroll as he states, “Help us help them.”

The clip concludes as recurring “NCIS” guest star Meredith Eaton fills the screen.

In a separate Tweet, the news outlet highlights Pauley Perrette‘s thanks toward fellow “NCIS” alum and more recent “Bull” star Michael Weatherly. The two have maintained a consistent friendship despite their departure from “NCIS.”

‘NCIS’ Fans Long for Michael Weatherly’s Return Post-‘Bull’ Cancelation

“NCIS” fans have always loved Abby Sciuto’s eccentricity. However, Michael Weatherly is arguably one of the most beloved cast members in series history. Now, following the cancelation of his CBS series, “Bull,” fans are longing for the actor to reprise his role as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

Unfortunately for hopeful Outsiders, there’s been no mention of the iconic character’s return. Nor do we even have confirmation that “NCIS” will see its 20th season. However, as the hit series sees consistently impressive ratings despite the historic departure of Mark Harmon, there’s always hope.

In regard to returning, Michael Weatherly has frequently emphasized his love for DiNozzo and his willingness to reprise the role.

Most recently, fans saw Michael Weatherly take to social media sharing multiple throwbacks. Some posts even featured fan-favorite characters such as Gibbs and former on-screen romantic partner, Special Agent Ziva David.

In December, Michael Weatherly shared a humorous post with his Twitter followers, casting an adoring light on Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

“This guy woke me up this morning,” Weatherly captioned the photo of himself in character. “Then I realized it was still a dream. He wouldn’t stop talking about Gibbs. And his shoulder holster.”