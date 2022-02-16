‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Praises Wilmer Valderrama Movie for Oscar Noms: ‘Proud of You Immensely’

NCIS star Sean Murray just sent a sweet message to co-star Wilmer Valderrama because one of his films just got an Oscar nom. Murray, who plays Timothy McGee on the hit series, has nothing but support for his co-star, who was a voice in Disney’s Encanto. Valderrama voiced Agustín in Encanto and plays Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS.

Encanto is a stunning new Disney animation that follows the Madrigal family, a magical family that has to rely on their one non-magical member when that magic starts to disappear. In a series of Tweets, Sean Murray Congratulated Valderrama for the nom.

“Disney’s #Encanto is now nominated for 3 Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature! See the Family Madrigal on the big screen as the film returns to theaters this Friday,” Valderrama wrote in a tweet.

Disney’s #Encanto is now nominated for 3 Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature! See the Family Madrigal on the big screen as the film returns to theaters this Friday: https://t.co/IEvSIEUaLv pic.twitter.com/70P02gC4H1 — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) February 15, 2022

Murray was quick to share his praise. “ah yes, baby… proud of you immensely for this one especially, as always, well done my brother,” he wrote. “and lets be honest, this one deserved a best picture nom PERIOD, animated or not! this is my own opinion of course ;)”

and lets be honest, this one deserved a best picture nom PERIOD, animated or not! this is my own opinion of course 😉 — Sean Harland Murray (@SeanHMurray) February 15, 2022

It looks like the friendship of the characters they play has extended beyond the show. The two shared a really intense episode together earlier in the year, where McGee essentially has to save Torres from himself.

Here’s What to Expect From ‘NCIS’ When the Show Returns

NCIS is currently on a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics. NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, the spinoff shows, have also gone on hiatus. But there’s plenty to look forward to when the show returns later this month. For instance, we’re going to get to see Jimmy Palmer’s daughter in the next episode!

That’s right. The next episode will heavily feature Jimmy Palmer and his seven-year-old daughter, Victoria. We’ll get to see just how much she’s grown, and how she’s handled losing her mother. But the episode is going to be quite the intense one that results in Palmer having to quarantine away from his daughter.

It’ll also bring Dr. Carol actress Meredith Eaton back to the show, so fans are extra excited for this one. Here’s the description:

“While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad,” the description reads.

So there’ll be plenty of suspense with Kasie and Jimmy, and probably plenty of antics as Torres tries to keep Jimmy’s girl distracted.

The next episode will air on Monday, February 28th at 8/7 central on CBS.