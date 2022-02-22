‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Teases New Role as Gym ‘Inspiration’

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama offered his fans a glimpse of what motivates him at the gym.

We know Valderrama is in terrific shape. Just check out the last new NCIS episode, “Fight or Flight.” But this latest motivation doesn’t appear to be for Nick Torres. Rather, it’s likely for Don Diego de la Vega. You’d probably know that guy by his alter ego, Zorro.

Valderrama posted a black and white video clip to his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon. In it, he’s slowly peeling back the covering from a mirror etched with the image of Zorro. The NCIS star captioned the video:

“Thanks to @seaweanie, I have new inspiration in the gym.. as I begin my next chapter training… #MyHourADay.

NCIS Star Loved ‘Hero’ Zorro Since Childhood

Back in December, Variety reported that Valderrama would both star and executive produce a reimagining of Zorro. It’s a live-action show for Disney that takes place in Spanish California. The original Zorro TV show ran from 1957-59, then in hour-long specials in the 1960s.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” the NCIS star said in December. “As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. … to be part of the legacy for other children to know they, too, can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

It’s unclear how this series would impact Valderrama’s role on NCIS. He and Disney have partnered for several projects, including Encanto, last year’s smash animated movie.

Let’s circle back to NCIS. Valderrama’s Torres definitely is not OK. We saw that in “Fight or Flight,” when he began pushing away his friends at the office. Torres turned paranoid, wondering whether Parker was about to fire him. And then he volunteered to go undercover as a cage fighter and battled a much larger man. Torres won, but not before he took several big blows.

Everyone was worried about Torres, so Jimmy, the most empathetic guy on NCIS, talked to him at the end of the episode. Torres still is broken after Gibbs (Mark Harmon) abruptly left NCIS. Gibbs was like a father figure to Torres, who already was abandoned by his real dad.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Caring for Jimmy’s Daughter Might Knock Torres Out of His Funk

After taking off a month for the Winter Olympics and Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, NCIS has a new episode this Monday. It’s called “The Helpers.” And it promises to explore more of what’s bothering Torres.

Here’s the official NCIS plot synopsis provided by CBS: “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy, co-wrote the episode. He recently gave huge props to Valderrama during an interview with TV Line.

“Wilmer just kind of knocks it out of the park,” Dietzen said. “There are a couple of moments that definitely got me, you know?”

You can catch up on NCIS, by checking out Outsider’s recap of “Fight or Flight.”