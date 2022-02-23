‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.

“Huge love for the best bud brian! mr. dietzen, along with scott williams, delivered a hell of a script,” Murray wrote on his Instagram. “Enjoy this brand new episode next monday 9pm, feb 28 “

Murray and Valderrama riffed back in forth in the video to promote the new episode. “Just a quick little reminder that your show is coming back, next Monday,” Valderrama said in the video to fans.

“Monday, we got a good one coming for you,” Murray added.

Valderrama gave Dietzen a shoutout for his screenwriting on the episode as well. “This is a big tribute to Brian Dietzen, he worked really hard in this episode,” he said. “I think you guys are gonna be blown away by how beautiful his words are gonna play.” Murray added that it’s Dietzen’s first time writing for the show. However, Murray doesn’t think it’ll be the last time Dietzen adds some flair on the other side of the camera.

‘NCIS’ Star Steps Into the Writing Room

Fans have been buzzing for this episode since Dietzen announced that he was writing for the show in November.

The actor wrote on Instagram, “You guys, I got to write a script of @ncis_cbs with my pal @mostxsw and it’s been a great adventure so far. We jump into filming this bad boy after the Thanksgiving weekend, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s my first time writing for the show, and it’s been a great experience. I’ll keep you guys updated along the way. So pumped to share this with you all. Giving many thanks this week!”

While there’s not a ton of information out there about the mysterious new installment, we do know that the storyline focuses on Jimmy. A description of the episode, called “The Helpers” says, “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

Dietzen isn’t the only one stepping into something new. News broke recently that Dietzen’s co-star Valderrama is developing his own show for CBS. Some fans are worried the announcement means that his time on “NCIS” is coming to an end, but there’s no official news yet. Stay tuned to Outsider for the latest on Valderrama’s new series and what’s next for “NCIS.”