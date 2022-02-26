‘NCIS’: Tamara Taylor Once Appeared on the Show as One Character

If we tried to write an article highlighting each amazing guest star to appear on “NCIS,” we’d end up making a novel instead.

From Zac Efron to Millie Bobby Brown to Jamie Lee Curtis, we’ve certainly had no shortage of Hollywood icons drop by for a quick visit with Gibbs and the rest of the team. Well, back when Gibbs was still the leader of the team.

One noteworthy guest star on “NCIS” was Tamara Taylor. She was a guest character back during the very beginning days of the long-running TV series. Taylor starred as Special Agent Cassie Yates. She is an investigator that pops up first in the season 2 episode called “SWAK.”

She shows up right as the team needs her most, too. Gibbs and the rest of the original crew are trying to figure out who sent a letter to “NCIS” that was full of a potentially deadly white powder.

Tamara Taylor’s character helps them get to the bottom of that situation. She must have done a good job in Gibbs’ eyes because he calls her back during the Season 3 episode, “Jeopardy.”

Yates returns to help rescue the NCIS Director at the time, Jenny Shepard. She is taken hostage by a scary drug lord. He’s hoping that by holding her hostage he can negotiate to get his narcotics back as well as his brother.

Well, Taylor’s character again plays a pivotal role in helping the “NCIS” team sort out the situation. She got called in twice during two very intense “NCIS” moments. It makes some fans wonder why they didn’t just make her an official special agent. She certainly passed the test time and time again when it comes to helping save the day.

Where Do You Recognize This ‘NCIS’ Guest Star From?

For procedural drama lovers, Tamara Taylor is someone you likely will recognize.

She is best known for playing Dr. Camille Saroyan on the also long-lasting primetime series, “Bones.” This show starred Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and lasted 12 seasons. It was also nominated for two Primetime Emmys.

Tamara Taylor starred in 223 episodes from 2006 to 2017, according to IMDb. From her time on “Bones” to the guest star role on “NCIS,” Taylor certainly knows her way around a murder investigation.

Not to mention she also currently has yet another role in a similar show. She plays Angela Wheatley in “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” This time we get to see her as the not-so-good wife of a notorious crime boss. It’s a change of pace that has wowed “Law & Order” fans.

Some of her other roles include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “October Faction,” “Altered Carbon,” “Sex, Love & Secrets,” and “Lost.”