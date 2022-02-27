‘NCIS’: This Episode Featuring Sean Astin Included Another Film Icon

There’s one sure way to always make an episode of “NCIS” that much more exciting — feature some amazing and prominent guest stars. The show has been on for 19 seasons and counting. Despite having plenty of really popular characters come and go, including the main star played by Mark Harmon, “NCIS” continues to have good ratings and viewership.

We’d like to think a part of that is the interesting guest stars that come along and create storylines that are particularly riveting. For example, we got to see Harmon on the screen with his real-life wife, Pam Dawber, this season.

Another example of a great guest star was Sean Astin. You likely would recognize the Hollywood actor for his cult-classic adventure movie “The Goonies” from 1985. He ended up also playing Sam in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise, which is an equally as influential role.

Sean Astin and Jamie Lee Curtis Team Up

Back in 2012, Sean Astin was in an episode of “NCIS” titled “The Tell.” Perhaps the most exciting part of it all was that he got to star alongside fellow film icon Jamie Lee Curtis, known especially for her prolific horror career.

“I’ve been a big fan of Sean’s for years and this is a part we literally tailored for him. Jamie’s character, Doctor Ryan, oversees a team of brilliant PsyOps agents and Sean will prove to be her go-to operative,” Executive Producer Gary Glasberg said to Entertainment Weekly said regarding the star-studded episode. Seeing Curtis and Astin team up on “NCIS” is a pairing we didn’t know we needed until we had it.

Astin got to play Tyler Elliott on the show, the right-hand man for Curtis’ character. Both of these characters are enlisted to help after secret information is leaked by somebody in the Navy. For Astin, the role was something that stands out to him.

“‘NCIS’ is legendary for having a very close-knit, family-style, hard-working, professional team. So being able to step in and participate with them, it makes you feel a little less like a free agent for a minute. It makes you feel like you’re a part of something. Jamie Lee is such a force of nature. She’s such a dynamic human being,” Astin said to the news outlet.

As for Jamie Lee Curtis, her character Dr. Samantha Ryan got to appear in a total of five episodes so far all in 2012.

What Else Has the ‘NCIS’ Guest Star Been Up To?

It’s been a decade since his appearance on “NCIS” and Sean Astin certainly has been keeping busy.

Around the time he filmed “NCIS,” Sean Astin was playing the title character in “Special Agent Oso” from 2009 to 2012. He also starred in a number of different films like “Amazing Love,” “Out West,” “The Freemason,” “Moms’ Night Out,” and “Woodlawn.”

In 2022, Astin has been filming episodes of the TV series “Perry Mason” in which he plays Sunny Gryce. He’s currently in post-production for “Man & Witch” and is filming “The Man in the White Van.”

One of his most beloved roles, besides “Lord of the Rings” and “The Goonies,” is “Stranger Things.” He starred in 10 episodes of the popular Netflix series from 2017 to 2019 as Bob Newby.