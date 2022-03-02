‘NCIS’: Torres Has a New Assignment in New Trailer for Upcoming Episode

Nick Torres sports a double assignment in next Monday’s NCIS episode. He’s got to find a murderer and make sure the daughter of his boss stays safe and sound.

Only problem is said daughter is grown and working the case, too.

CBS dropped a trailer earlier this week for the new NCIS episode called “First Steps.” First, let’s get to the CBS plot tease for the episode:

“First Steps” – As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission.”

So check out this 20-second NCIS glimpse and join us on the other side for more details.

Kayla Is Training To Be an NCIS Agent

As NCIS fans are well aware, Vance (Rocky Carroll) is the director, so he’s everybody’s boss. He’s also a protective dad over his two kids, Kayla and Jared. Back in January, Vance dropped into conversation the news about Kayla being at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Given all that Vance has seen as an NCIS director, you can imagine how anxious he is about his baby girl getting into his line of work.

In “First Steps”, the local NCIS office brings in Kayla to help work a case. So Vance calls in Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) for more orders.

“It’s your new assignment,” Vance tells Torres, who answers “Babysitting your daughter?”

Then you see Jess and Torres talking down a case to Kayla. “Don’t expect anything too exciting,” Jess promises as Torres tells her it all will be “basic” and “simple.”

Torres warns Kayla “you’re not getting as much as a paper cut on my watch.”

But boring, basic and simple turns into a murder case of a surgeon who also happened to be a reserve Navy SEAL. The end of the clip shows someone grabbing Kayla by the neck, taking her as a hostage.

CBS also dropped some promo photos for the new NCIS episode. Kayla’s assignment definitely isn’t boring and basic, unless checking out a dead body is part of your regular workday.

CBS Entertainment/CBS

Show Is Filling in More Family Details This Season

NCIS has spent chunks of season 19 filling in the family backstories of its major characters. Last November, we saw McGee (Sean Murray) with his wife and mother-in-law, Judy. And showrunners tapped Patricia Richardson of Home Improvement fame to play quirky Judy.

Back in January, Vance had a conversation with McGee and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) about Gibbs donating a large amount of money for their kids’ college funds. And Vance mentioned that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) did the same for his two children.

In Monday’s “The Helpers,” Jimmy brought his tween-age daughter Victoria to the office. It’s the first time she’s been on the show since she was born in 2015. (NCIS aged her by several years for this appearance). Jimmy and Kasie were exposed to a biotoxin. So Jimmy, facing imminent death, told his daughter goodbye.

CBS also dropped details about the March 14 episode called “Thick as Thieves.” You can check out Outsider’s preview here. The episode features some of Alden Parker’s backstory. And, you also can read more about this past Monday’s “The Helpers” by clicking here.