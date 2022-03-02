‘NCIS’: Two Characters Get All Dressed Up in ‘Thick as Thieves’ Episode

NCIS, finally, is back with new episodes after a month-long break. And we’re looking at a new hour later this month that looks really intriguing.

Why? CBS dropped some preview photos of “Thick as Thieves,” which airs March 14. And two of them show Jess Knight (Katrina Law) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) all dressed up. Jess is wearing a one-shouldered black evening gown as she gives off some serious early Sandra Bullock vibes.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

And then we have Jimmy ditching his medical examiner scrubs for a black tux. We’re not jumping to conclusions. However, do you remember one of the final scenes from Monday’s NCIS episode, “The Helpers?” Jimmy is in the hospital, recovering from being poisoned by a biotoxin. He’d removed his wedding ring for the first time since his wife, Breena, died in season 18. Earlier in the episode, Breena came to Jimmy in a fever dream as he lost consciousness from the poison. He told her how much he loved and missed her.

When he took off his wedding ring, Jimmy said to Torres: “I’m going to take Breena’s advice and hold onto what’s important while letting go.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

So let’s get to what this NCIS episode is all about. CBS released a plot tease for “Thick as Thieves.” And it’s a brief one. “Parker’s delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer.”

So there’s nothing about why Jimmy and Jess are all dressed up in fancy attire. But it does look like writers are going to give NCIS fans more of Parker’s back story. Gary Cole portrays Parker, the new special agent in charge. He’s the former FBI agent who replaced Gibbs when Mark Harmon decided to leave the show earlier this season.

Parker has dropped hints about his life. We know he’s crazy for international breakfast pastries. He brings them to the office all the time. He loves classic David Bowie. That’s why his first episode in charge was called “Face the Strange,” which is a line from the Bowie song, “Changes.“

He’s really into tech, more so than anyone in the office aside from McGee or McGee. And he loves Star Trek, the original series, not one of the spinoffs. When he needed to identify himself over a radio frequency, he played the theme of Star Trek. So live long and prosper with that Parker knowledge.

In this NCIS preview photo, Parker has a gun drawn as he’s talking to McGee.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

This Monday’s episode is Vance-centric. Here’s the plot log from CBS: “As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission.”

We love it when NCIS writers reveal personal details about the characters. So far this season, we’ve met McGee’s mother-in-law (Patricia Richardson). And this past Monday gave us Victoria, Jimmy’s daughter. So March will be for Vance and Parker.

