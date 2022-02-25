‘NCIS’: Upcoming Episode Co-Written by Brian Dietzen Is Already Receiving Praise

Brian Dietzen seems a lot like his NCIS character. The guy who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer is sweet and considerate and thanks people for compliments.

A writer for TV Insider tweeted her thoughts about the upcoming NCIS episode. And Dietzen was flattered so much that he answered her back.

Meredith Jacobs tweeted: “Monday’s NCIS, co-written by Brian Dietzen, is so, so good and very emotional. Probably the best episode of the season.”

Monday’s #NCIS, co-written by @BrianDietzen, is so, so good and very emotional. Probably the best episode of the season. — Meredith Jacobs (@MeredithJJacobs) February 24, 2022

And Dietzen answered her back. “Thank you so much for saying so Meredith! I’m so (glad) you liked it so much!”

Finally: NCIS Returns from Winter Olympics Hiatus

Everyone is excited about the return of NCIS. Like all the other CBS prime time shows, the series went on hiatus as NBC telecast the Winter Olympics. The last new episode was Jan. 24. It was called “Fight or Flight.” You can read the Outsider recap here.

Monday’s hour is called “The Helpers.” Let’s go to CBS for the plot tease. “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

This episode is action packed. As NCIS fans know, Eason, as Carol Wilson, is a popular recurring character. She’s been on the show three times, but has no appearances since 2013. She also played Carol on NCIS: New Orleans.

Hour Includes Jimmy’s Daughter, Who Has Big Impact on Torres

Plus, Jimmy’s daughter makes an appearance. And it’ll be the first time we see his daughter since she was born in 2015. Jimmy is a widower. His wife died of Covid early in the pandemic. Victoria, named for Ducky’s mother, is his only child.

And, there also will be focus on Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). Torres is having all sorts of issues, which really cropped up in the last episode. He’s paranoid and defensive as he cancels plans with his friends at work. He likely is feeling abandoned by Gibbs, who is a mentor and father figure.

Valderrama and Sean Murray (McGee) lauded Dietzen’s work in the new NCIS episode. They did a short video, with Murray posting it to his Instagram account. Murray captioned it: “Huge love for the best bud Brian! Mr. Dietzen, along with Scott Williams, delivered a hell of a script… Enjoy this brand new episode next Monday 9pm, Feb 28.”

The two briefly discussed the new NCIS episode, with Murray adding: “Monday, we got a good one coming for you.”

Valderrama said: “This is a big tribute to Brian Dietzen, he worked really hard in this episode. I think you guys are gonna be blown away by how beautiful his words are gonna play.”