‘NCIS’: Was This the Most Dangerous Villain in Season 3?

Looking way back in the history of NCIS, there have been some whacked-out characters. Was this one, though, the most dangerous in Season 3?

Well, if Mark Harmon had anything to do with it, then the danger might or might not last too long. But let’s just take a look and see how this villain of villains was with a little help from Looper.

His name is Ari Haswari, played by Rudolf Martin. This cat might just be running around in the head of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Harmon’s character. But the NCIS bad guy executed Special Agent Caitlin Todd, played by Sasha Alexander. And that history with Gibbs reaches far and wide.

‘NCIS’ Bad Guy Ari Haswari Makes Presence Known During Show’s Season 1

When did he pop up on the CBS screen? Back in the Season 1 episode titled Bête Noire. Haswari finds his way into the NCIS autopsy room and holds some hostages. But he gets away and disappears, something that makes Gibbs mad.

This did not sit well with the NCIS lead character. Gibbs would just take time throughout the first season and look at facial recognition scans. He wanted to stop that villain right now.

Haswari appears again as he plots to take shots at Marine One, which is the helicopter of the President of the United States. Ari takes an employee from NCIS hostage and goes forward with his work. This time, Air failed but the ongoing issues between him and Gibbs roll onward.

Gibbs Gets His Revenge Through Villain’s Half-Sister, Ziva David

So, Ari kills Cait in the Season 2 finale. It takes until Season 3 when Gibbs gets his revenge. How? Ari has Gibbs at gunpoint. Until his half-sister Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, shoots Ari in the back of the head. He’s dead. The NCIS teamwork comes through.

This character would still have another life, kind of, in haunting Gibbs in Season 9. Ari was one tough nut to crack and still cause our man Leroy some restless moments even after death.

Boy, there have been a lot of villains on the show. And to think that the fans remember this guy a lot. All of this comes out of a Reddit ranking around NCIS villains.

There are many more bad guys and villains to point out. Still, NCIS has been rolling along this season even after Harmon left the on-screen role. It has been an interesting season for the CBS show and this will continue for original episodes after the Winter Olympics hiatus. Maybe Harmon might make another appearance as Gibbs but we will have to wait and see.