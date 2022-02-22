‘NCIS’: What Other Roles Has Jimmy Palmer Actor Brian Dietzen Played During His Time on the Show?

NCIS is a pretty big commitment, but it’s seen plenty of its actors work on side projects while keeping their roles on the show. Here’s what Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen has done during his long run on NCIS.

For context, Dietzen joined NCIS as Jimmy Palmer in 2004. Almost right at the beginning of its now 19 season-long run.

But Dietzen’s had a few credits unrelated to his NCIS role since then.

In 2005, he played a character named William Simmons in a film called Self Inflicted. Additionally, he had roles on Hit Factor, Destined to Fail, and Nowhere to Hide in 2008 and 2009.

He also had a guest role of an episode of a show called Past Life. He played Cole in an episode called Soul Music. In 2013, Dietzen took on another guest role on a show called Perception, where he played a Mark Leighton.

He starred in a project called Seymour Sally Rufus in 2011 and starred as Jim in the film Congratulations. He played a character named Louis in the film Karaoke Man. His final non-NCIS credit was his role in a 2014 short called One Minute Time Machine.

But it seems like aside from these (mostly) indie film projects, Dietzen’s really kept to NCIS. It’s hard to imagine he’d have time for months out. They shoot for a good portion of the year and work long hours.

But it doesn’t seem Dietzen minds, considering he’s been on the show for almost two decades. He’s also gotten into writing some of the episodes recently.

Brian Dietzen Wrote an Upcoming Episode of ‘NCIS’

NCIS seems to have allowed Dietzen to branch out creatively. He’s written multiple episodes for the show now. And the upcoming one seems like a major one for his character. It’ll re-introduce fans to Jimmy Palmer’s seven-year-old Daughter, Victoria. But things will quickly go awry when Palmer and Kasie get exposed to a lethal biotoxin.

While Palmer and Kasie fight to survive with the help of none other than Dr. Carol Wilson, Victoria gets left with Torres, whose on a mission to keep her distracted. The episode is going to focus heavily on both Palmer’s relationship with his daughter and Torres’s own journey of emotional growth.

It should be some powerful stuff for fans who’ve grown to love these characters, and many are very excited to see Victoria. After all, fans remember when she was born!

You can tune in to the next episode of NCIS on Monday, February 28th at 9/8 central on CBS. You can also stream the show on Paramount + while you wait for new episodes.