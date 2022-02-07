‘NCIS’: Which Characters Still Need a Featured Episode in Season 19?

There are a lot of characters who fill up our TV screens on NCIS. Which ones, though, happen to still need a featured episode this season?

Let’s take a look at this with some help from Matt & Jess. We do know that one of them who will not need one is Gary Cole, who has come on and played Alden Parker this season. It is Parker who has been on to fill the leadership role vacated by Gibbs and Mark Harmon.

It might be a good idea to give one to Leon Vance, played by Rocky Carroll. The NCIS veteran really shows off his stuff as a director on some of the show’s episodes. Yet his acting work has not been in the spotlight enough.

‘NCIS’ Has Let McGee, Kasie Have Some Featured Storylines This Season

Should the series choose to give him a chance to stand out on an episode, then it would give the actor a chance to show off. This character simply does not get enough of a chance to produce solid storylines. Maybe now is a good time to let Carroll and his acting chops get a little exercise.

On NCIS, there has been some spotlight given to Timothy McGee, played by Sean Murray. He’s been around since Season 1 of the show. They have been allowing him some space to show his abilities with his relationship with Delilah, played by Margo Harshman.

Meanwhile, Kasie, played by Diona Reasonover, has a big decision to make regarding a gun. Additionally, we have watched Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, dive into the world cage fighting for a case. Heck, as we said earlier, the episode All Hands put a light on Parker.

Maybe the show could expand a storyline for Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law. We have gotten NCIS bits about her niece and mother, too. Let us toss one to Jimmy Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen. Yes, he has had moments but what about a featured storyline?

Fan Airs Out Thoughts About Having Alden Parker As Part Of Team

If you want to check out some loyal fans on their show, then just stay tuned for the NCIS ones. They will stick with their show through thick and thin.

Yeah, they do have some standards that are pretty high. Why? They have come to expect some really solid shows over the years. The show has delivered time and again, too.

But they will watch their drama for just that…drama. Conflict is a big thing that does bring people back time and again.

One fan talked about having the addition of Parker to the show. “For [Season 19], I’d like to see McGee take over as team leader, not Gary Cole’s Parker,” this fan states.