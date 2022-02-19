‘NCIS’: Who Played Gerald Jackson?

Gerald Jackson is often forgotten in the long annals of “NCIS” history. But, he still played an important role for the short time he was on the show.

Actor Pancho Demmings played Gerald Jackson for 15 episodes, beginning with “Yankee White,” the very first. “Kill Ari, Part 2” marked the end of his run. Gerald was Ducky’s assistant before Palmer, and he plays an important role in several episodes. In the episode “Bête Noire,” Ari Haswari’s first appearance, Ari hides in a body bag and shows up in the morgue. He takes Ducky, Kate, and Gerald hostage.

In the episode “Kill Ari, Part 1,” Ari takes Gerald hostage again. Though, he switches places with Ducky later. Both times, they are all rescued, but Gibbs and Co. But, “Kill Ari, Part 2” marks the end of Demmings’ run on “NCIS.”

So, who is Pancho Demmings? Beside his role on “NCIS,” Demmings has been acting since the early 1990s. He had bit parts in “Equinox” as a morgue worker, and “The Fugitive” as a guard. He’s actually portrayed a lot of first responders in his time; a paramedic on “Space: Above and Beyond,” a cop on “Lois & Clark: the New Adventures of Superman,” a witch policeman on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” a detective, a cop, and an officer on three episodes of “Chicago Hope,” and FBI Agent Jay Ramirez on “Bones.” Plus many more.

He’s also played Chuck Tyler on “Tyler and Borelli,” which followed two patrolmen from a small town trying to get through their shift. IMDb describes it as “A modern day ‘Andy Griffith’ with a hard edge.” The series lasted one season.

In addition to playing Gerald Jackson, Pancho Demmings has definitely contributed to the world of first responder guest roles. He’s just so good at being a cop.

‘NCIS’: Fans Think One Storyline from Season 15 Missed the Mark

In season 15, there was one moment that fans are still confused about. It has to do with Abby leaving and Clayton Reeves dying. A lot of fans didn’t understand why we lost both characters at once. They wrote comments on Reddit such as, “I hate that we are losing both Abby and Reeves at once,” and “I don’t understand why they would kill off Reeves.”

The reason Clayton Reeves had to be written off the show, was that character was created by late “NCIS” showrunner Gary Glasburg. He created Clayton Reeves, and never shared where he wanted the character to go. So, when he passed in 2016, the writers were at a loss with what to do with this character. Reeves actor Duane Henry and “NCIS” producers decided to write Reeves out of the show instead of going in a direction that would go against Glasburg’s plan.

As for Abby, she was so grief-stricken at losing her friend that she considers leaving the NCIS. She makes the emotional decision to move to London, and her final appearance came in episode 22 of season 15.