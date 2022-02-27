‘NCIS’ Will Reveal More About Parker’s Past in Upcoming Episode

He’s our new fearless “NCIS” leader, but how much do we really know about Agent Alden Parker?

Well, we know that he swooped in for the first time during an episode called “Nearly Departed,” which was the second episode of this season. The team discovers that he is also trying to find the serial killer Gibbs was after.

Eventually, Gibbs gets into some trouble for some “edgy” behavior and ends up in Alaska while he is suspended. He makes the decision to stay there, spending his days fishing and enjoying the scenery. Since then, Parker, played by popular TV actor Gary Cole, has unified the team and helped shut down some pretty serious situations.

It seems as though during episode 15, “Thick as Thieves,” we will finally get more backstory on Parker. This episode will air on March 14. We’ve had a few clues here and there, but not anything incredibly major about his upbringing and his past. We know, for example, that he is a massive fan of “Star Trek.”

We’re about to go in for a deep dive on Agent Parker, and the results are a past with a little bit of darkness sprinkled in. The new “NCIS” synopsis says the episode will explore “Parker’s delinquent past.” The team is going to Philadelphia in order to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer.

It seems like this episode has the potential to really stand out. We’re going to see the team travel, which can always be rather entertaining. Also, there’s a possibility that some kind of larger story arc revolving around Parker’s past could turn into something. In many ways, it’s very clear that the writers are trying to make Gibbs and Parker very different characters. Although he was the replacement as the leader of the team, writers aren’t trying to replace Gibbs as a person.

More on Gary Cole’s Special Agent Parker Character

For many fans of “NCIS,” it’s been really hard to see Gibbs leave. Not to mention, Gary Cole and his character continue to get a lot of backlash and criticism because he is the replacement.

For Cole, dropping in hot into a show is not new to him. He has also made it clear that he is not in any way trying to be Gibbs.

“I’ve done a lot of dropping into shows, [usually] as a recurring character. Part of my job description is to get comfortable, whatever that takes. I’m not trying to be [Gibbs]. The writers made that distinction,” Cole said during a previous interview with TV Insider.

Parker is very different from Gibbs in several ways. For starters, he isn’t breaking rules like Gibbs but will happily bend them on occasion. He is also a little more verbal, but still not that chatty. One of the biggest things is that he is far more modern and way less old-school compared to Gibbs. We will also soon find out just how different their backstories are as well.

As for “skeletons” in Parker’s closet, Cole revealed we will learn a thing or two. “There’s a situation that did not go according to plan, and something tragic happened. He’s purposely kind of an enigma,” Cole said.