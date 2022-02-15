‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Precious Valentines Day Photos and Message for Wife Amanda

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama just shared some precious Valentine’s day photos and a sweet message for his wife, Amanda. In the caption, the Nick Torres actor celebrates the life they brought into the world together this past year.

“To my dear @seaweanie,” he wrote. February 14, 2021 we had our last #ValentinesDay dinner for 2.. that evening at 1:43am, Nakano decided to make it a reservation for 3.. Thank you, for giving us the most beautiful 3rd wheel that we’ll have for life. #ItsJustUs3Now Pic 2: our last dinner for 2 Pic 3: our 3rd wheel.”

Valderrama is far from the only person sharing photos of their valentines today. His co-star, Diona Reasonover also shared an adorable Valentine’s Day pic. But this set with his wife and daughter is absolutely precious.

Fans took note.

“THE LAST PHOTO IS A HEART STOPPER! So much love and beauty! Wishing this family so much love and joy always,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful family ! You are blessed ! Your daughter is getting so big already. Nice 3rd wheel. Lovely you share your family with your fans. Happy Valentine’s Day,” another fan commented.

Valderrama’s been keeping busy over these past few months. On top of his family life, he’s also been filming NCIS. One episode, which recently aired, closely followed Nick Torres and was a hard one for him to film. The episode addressed Torres’s anger issues and fear of abandonment. It was quite hard-hitting literally and metaphorically as followed him going undercover in a cage fighting ring.

The ‘NCIS’ Actor Recently Celebrated His 42nd Birthday

The NCIS actor recently hit his 42nd birthday as well. Valderrama, who was born on January 30th, shared some inspiring words on his special day.

“42 today. I am so proud of the man I have been working and lifting myself up for two decades. Once I learned that I could get up on my own at 2 years old, I knew that nothing could keep me down. I learned that every bruise eventually heals. I’ve also learned to challenge my fears. ( I rhymed that on purpose) fearlessly facing a future I have built with my own two hands” he wrote.

He also took time in that post to thank Amanda and their daughter once again, saying that they were the best gift he could ever ask for.

If you want to catch the Nick Torres actor on new NCIS episodes as they come out, you’ll still have to wait a couple of weeks. The show won’t start airing again until the Olympics are over. Therefore, the next episode will be on Monday, February 28th on CBS.