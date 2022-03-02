‘NCIS’: This Was the Worst Season 16 Storyline

Shows do their best to provide good storylines each season. For Season 16, though, NCIS did have a stinker in the group. Which one is it?

It probably had Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in it, too. Well, let’s take a look and get some information about this storyline from Looper.

He was still on the show at that time. But our focus here will be on Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama. IMDb states that the lowest-rated episode for NCIS in that season was one titled Crossing the Line.

‘NCIS’ Character Finds Himself Becoming A Mentor

Nick gets the job of mentoring high school kids who won a competition. But the job is a bit over his head and Nick ain’t too at ease with this role. We see him getting down to the spot where he’s managing his flock with childish pranks, menial tasks, and general indifference.

One kid named Max, played by Sloane Morgan Siegel, happens to be the son of a murdered agent. This kid is not buying Torres’ act at all.

But Nick does redeem himself by treating the kids like he should have all along. This episode has a 7.7 rating, but the storyline with Nick isn’t the top with the fans. Multiple IMDb reviewers point out that their issue isn’t with Torres, but with Max and his drama.

Show Does Its Best To Stay Fresh Even After So Many Seasons

Of course, the snow does its best to keep things fresh. After all, NCIS is in Season 19. Fans who have been watching this show for a long, long time state that Season 3 is the best ever.

OK, so the series has its ups and downs. This is nothing new. Watch any show that has been around for a long time and there will be dips in the show. That’s just how it goes. Brian Dietzen knows this is the way that the script rolls out, too.

Speaking of scripts, last Monday night’s episode was co-written by him. The Helpers was an episode focused on his Dr. Jimmy Palmer character as well as Kasie, played by Diona Reasonover.

But in an interview that he did with ET Online, Dietzen did chat about NCIS. He talked about how the set atmosphere is around the other actors.

“I have never had my co-stars — I never had Wilmer Valderrama or Sean Murray say the words that I wrote before,” Dietzen said. “So I am sitting there going, ‘This is a different kind of pressure. I hope he likes this.’ I am across the seat looking at him going, ‘Did you…? Oh, he liked that one! OK cool!'”