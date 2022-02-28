Ned Eisenberg, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor, Dies at 65

Law & Order: SVU actor Ned Eisenberg has reportedly passed away at the age of 65 after a two-year battle with cancer.

According to TMZ, Ned Eisenberg’s wife, Patricia, revealed more details about the actor’s death. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins. Cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private. While continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Ned Eisenberg began his acting career in the 1980s. He was Marty in the action-packed film, The Exterminator. As previously reported, Eisenberg portrayed defense attorney, James Granick, on Law & Order. He went on to portray three different defense attorneys on Law & Order: SVU, mostly playing Attorney Roger Kressler. Eisenberg appeared in 24 episodes in Law & Order: SVU. He was also Artie Ableson / Danny Sussman in Law & Order: Criminal Intent for two episodes between 2002 and 2007.

He is survived by Patricia and his son, Lino.

Ned Eisenberg’s Other Acting Roles

Along with the Law & Order universe, Eisenberg also had other well-known roles. This includes playing Detective Hauser on the HBO’s series Mare of Easttown for three episodes. The actor worked alongside Kate Winslet in the drama. Eisenberg portrayed the role of Lou Rabinowitz in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel since 2019 and was Al in Little Voice in 2020. He made appearances in other hit shows, including Elementary, Bull, Person of Interest, The Good Wife, 30 Rock, The Black Donnellys, The Equalizer, and Dragnet.

Eisenberg also played in various films such as Last Man Standing, Limitless, Million Dollar Baby, The Burning, Civil Action, and Flags of Our Fathers. He previously co-founded the Naked Angels Theatre Company back in 1987 alongside his longtime friend and Succession actor Fisher Stevens. Meanwhile, he toured for the Broadway play Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Ned Eisenberg’s Nephew Adam Marcus Speaks About His Family’s Acting Career

During an interview with Fansided, Ned Eisenberg’s nephew, Adam Marcus, opened up about their family’s Hollywood history. The Jason Goes to Hell director spoke about what made him decide to pursue directing.

“My entire family is in the arts,” Marcus explained. “My mother and my grandmother were singers, my brother, Kipp, is an actor, who was on Broadway several times. Now, my uncle, Ned Eisenberg, like every sixth episode of Law & Order, there he is. My uncle Joe wrote and directed, Don’t Go in the House, in 1981. When I was 11, I took theater classes from Al Pia, who was a Broadway director.”

Ned Eisenberg’s nephew went on to declare that he started his own theater company when he was 17. “I was directing at that point,” he said then added, “I still teach classes in acting and directing at my studio in Los Angeles. By the time I was 21, I had directed over 70 productions. My theater career paid for NYU and all my student films.”