Neil Young, Joni Mitchell’s Streaming Numbers Rise After Pulling Music From Spotify

After removing their music from Spotify’s streaming service, legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have both seen a rise in sales and streaming numbers.

On Jan. 24, Young first demanded that Spotify take his music off their streaming service. The 76-year-old wanted his music removed in protest of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He explained that Rogan’s podcast has shared misinformation pertaining to Covid-19 and the vaccine. The artist gave Spotify the ultimatum that it’s either his music or Rogan’s podcast, but they couldn’t keep both.

Considering the fact that Spotify bought the rights to air the JRE podcast for $100 million in 2020, the streaming service predictably sided with Rogan. Therefore, they removed Neil Young’s catalog from streaming a couple of days after his request.

Surprisingly, in the week that followed, Young saw an increase in streams and sales of his music. According to a Rolling Stone report, Neil Young’s streaming numbers increased by four percent between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Additionally, his album sales increased a whopping 80 percent.

Although the “Rockin’ in the Free World” singer didn’t have his music on Spotify, he still put up huge numbers. A push from Apple Music advertising Young’s extensive catalog likely helped his streaming reach 5.6 million listens. Further, he sold 6,825 albums and 7,728 digital tracks, which was an 80 percent rise in sales.

In addition to Neil Young’s increased sales and streams, Joni Mitchell’s music had a similar boost. The longtime friend of Young also removed her music from Spotify following the backlash against Rogan. Her music saw a 32 percent rise in streaming from 2.3 million to 3 million. Her sales went up as well as she sold 2,878 albums and 3,540 digital tracks last week.

Neil Young Urges Spotify Employees To Quit

The ongoing feud between Neil Young and Spotify continued on Monday. While he first aimed his sights on Joe Rogan, the musician has now focused his attention on Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. In a statement released on his Neil Young Archives website, the singer places the blame squarely on Ek himself.

“To the musicians and creators in this world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art,” Young wrote. “To the workers at Spotify, I say Daniel Ek is your problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of the place before it eats up your soul. The goals stated by Ek are about numbers – not art, not creativity.”

“Notice that EK never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation,” Neil Young added in italics. “Look, one last time – at the statements EK has made. Then be free and take the good path.”