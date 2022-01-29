Neil Young Promotes Free Trial to Amazon Music in Wake of Spotify Exit

Following his exit from Spotify, singer and songwriter Neil Young announced he is now promoting a free trial to Amazon Music.

“All folks looking for my music can easily head to Amazon Music,” Neil Young tweeted on Friday (January 28th). “All new listeners will get four months free.”

All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC and click here https://t.co/xvhKGMkA36 – all new listeners will get four months free. pic.twitter.com/a66GaGUKEk — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 28, 2022

Neil Young also shared, “Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses. And it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available. Thanks also to Apple Music (I LOVE APPLE) and Qobuz for sticking with my High Res music.”

As previously reported, Neil Young reportedly stated earlier this week that he wanted to remove his music from Spotify. Because he feels the music platform is helping to spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines through Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In a letter to Spotify, Neil Young declared that he was worried about the effects that Rogan’s podcast has on its listeners. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both. I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines. Potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he shared. The singer explains that he is using his manage to act on his demands to remove his music immediately.

Spotify responded to Neil Young’s letter by stating, “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom to creators. W have detailed content policies in place. And we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Spotify Experiences Backlash Following Neil Young’s Exit

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Spotify is continuing to experience backlash following Neil Young’s exit from the music streaming platform. Among those supporting Young’s case against Spotify is WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who tweeted, “Thanks for standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies around COVID-19 vaccination. Public and private sector, in particular social media platforms, media, individuals. We all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic.”

Others stepping up to support Neil Young’s boycott against Spotify are Margo Price, Amy Siskind, Kate Nash, Tom Scharpling, and even Geraldo Rivera. Catherine Mayer, the widow of Gang of Four’s Andy Gill, also shared with Spotify her thoughts on the matter. “If my beloved husband, Andy Gill, hadn’t died at the start of the pandemic, he’d have strong and clear feelings about your decision to remove Neil Young’s music in favor of a podcast that has spread anti-vax misinformation. If vaccines had been available at the start of the pandemic, he’d be here to have that conversation with you. Instead, I must speak for him. And I have to tell you, as his widow, I feel sick about the business decision you’ve made.”