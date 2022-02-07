Neil Young Urges Spotify Employees To Quit

The Neil Young and Spotify debacle is continuing. Now, the singer-songwriter is urging Spotify employees to quit their jobs.

What started out as a protest against Joe Rogan’s comments about COVID-19 and vaccinations has now morphed into something more. Social media has also pointed to Rogan’s use of the N-word in the past on his show. In response, Spotify removed episodes of the podcast from their platform. However, Young has dialed in and is back on the attack.

This time, Neil Young is pointing his finger at CEO Daniel Ek.

“To the musicians and creators in this world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art,” Young wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. “To the workers at Spotify, I say Daniel Ek is your problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of the place before it eats up your soul. The goals stated by Ek are about numbers – not art, not creativity.”

So far, there have been some statements made by Ek. However, Young isn’t buying any of it. He also doesn’t seem interested in the latest offer that Ek has put out there. In response to this controversy, Ek wrote a letter to the employees of Spotify. He stated the company was putting $100 million in “marginalized” groups and their work. There is no clear plan for how the money will be spent.

While Neil Young has been making this his latest crusade, he says that he, “supports free speech.” The singer-songwriter said that he doesn’t want to censor anyone. However, “Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information.”

Spotify CEO Responds to Joe Rogan, Neil Young Controversy

Speaking of Daniel Ek, the CEO has made some statements in recent days. The issue has clearly made an impact at the highest levels of the platform. While it doesn’t appear that Rogan’s podcast is going anywhere, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been fallout from this situation. Particularly in the market. Neil Young has made some noise.

“Obviously, it’s been a few notable days here at Spotify. When we entered the podcast space in 2019… we assumed it would challenge and test our teams in new ways, and there’s no doubt that the last several weeks have presented a number of learning opportunities,” the CEO said in a statement.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like much is going to change after taking down some episodes and doing a few other small gestures. Neil Young might not end up on Spotify ever again. He has stated in the past that the quality of the audio on the platform is the worst he has ever heard. So, that’s important to take into consideration as well. Is this the end of the controversy or will there be more?