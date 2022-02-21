Netflix Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ Continues to Haul in International Award Nominations

The Power of the Dog continues to haul in award nominations. It’s taken the lead for most nominations at the Vancouver Film Critics Circle. The Netflix drama received nominations for best picture. It also received a best director nomination for director Jane Campion, a best-supporting actress nomination for Kirsten Dunst, and best supporting actor nominations for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

The Power of the Dog has received wide acclaim from critics. It’s lead Oscar nominations with 12 nominations for the film. It also received 10 nominations at the 27th critics choice awards. The film is also up for the American Society of Cinematographers Award.

The Power of the Dog follows an often cruel rancher. He mocks his brother when he brings home a new wife and her son. But they’re soon rocked by a series of unexpected events.

The film is based on Author Thomas Savage’s 1967 Novel of the same name.

Here’s How ‘The Power of the Dog’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Learned He was Nominated for an Oscar

With the film blowing through awards nominations, Benedict Cumberbatch has gotten a ton of critical acclaim for his role in the film. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor talked about how he learned he got the nomination.

“Everyone heard about it [Oscar nomination] but me. I was asleep and I didn’t turn my phone on,” he said. “I got an email last night from someone at Netflix saying, ‘Look, no matter what happens we’re so proud, it’s such a great movie and such a great performance.’ It was a lovely, beautiful email.”

But Cumberbatch is a busy guy. And he essentially learned he got the oscar nomination while getting his three kids ready for school.

“I’m a dad of three small boys and I’m on my own — my wife’s in New York — so I’m trying to get them ready for school and get them in a car, get them going,

“But I kind of realized, ‘Oh, my phone, I better get it,’ just as we were finishing breakfast,” the “Power of the Dog” So I turned it on [starts to laugh] and explained to three slightly confused little faces what it meant and why I was giggling and smiling a lot, and they had varying responses,” he said. “I don’t talk about my private life, but that it is something I’m willing to share. It was a lovely moment to have with my boys.”

If you want to watch The Power of the Dog to see what the critics are talking about, the film is available on Netflix.